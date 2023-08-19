DARREN GOUGH has hailed Dan Moriarty as “a brilliant addition” after snapping up the spinner on a three-year contract.

Dan Moriarty celebrates his five-wicket haul for Yorkshire against Gloucestershire at Headingley in June. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Yorkshire managing director of cricket believes that Moriarty will be a key figure for the club going forward.

Moriarty, who will remain with Surrey until the end of the season, and officially join Yorkshire on November 1, impressed during a loan spell at Headingley earlier this summer.

He played four County Championship games and took a five-wicket haul on his debut against Gloucestershire.

The 24-year-old had struggled to hold down a regular place in Surrey’s four-day side, a reflection of the champions’ strength in depth, but is ambitious and wants to be playing regular cricket.

He joins a Yorkshire spin bowling department that includes Dom Bess, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan and, although rarely available these days due to international/franchise commitments, Adil Rashid.

Gough said: “I’m pleased to have secured Dan on a three-year deal. He is a brilliant addition to the team, offering up another bow to our bowling attack.

“He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add so much to our dressing room, and we look forward to him enjoying a long and successful career with the club.

"He will play a big part in everything we are looking to achieve moving forwards.”

While Gough is delighted, Alec Stewart, the Surrey director of cricket, said that he was disappointed to lose a player of Moriarty’s quality.

The Reigate-born left-armer, tall and accurate, broke into the Surrey side during the 2020 season and has gone on to take 49 wickets in 13 first-class appearances across his career, plus 52 wickets in as many white-ball fixtures.

“It’s always disappointing when a player chooses to leave Surrey to go to another county, but after numerous conversations with ‘Mozza’ I fully understand and respect the tough decision he has taken,” said Stewart.

“He feels he will get more opportunities at Yorkshire to further his own career ambitions, and I wish him well and thank him for the contributions he has given to Surrey since joining us.”

Moriarty, who played against Yorkshire for Surrey last Tuesday in the One-Day Cup at York, returning 1-47 from his 10 overs, said he was thrilled to have made the permanent move.

“I’m incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire,” he said.

“Headingley is a special place to play, and I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far and I’m looking forward to continuing to create special memories and improve my game at such a prestigious club.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences Surrey have given me over the past three years.