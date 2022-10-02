Moeen has deputised for regular skipper Jos Buttler throughout a historic seven-match trip to Karachi and Lahore and finished up with a trophy in his hands.

The tourists breezed to a 67-run success to claim a 4-3 victory, posting 209-3 then choking off the reply at 142-8.

Over the course of the visit, Yorkshire’s Harry Brook has emerged as a potential superstar in the making, the returning Alex Hales and Phil Salt have established strong competition for the opening position and the seam attack has functioned impressively throughout.

England's Harry Brook, right, celebrates with teammate Chris Woakes after taking the catch of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

And while Moeen is confident about what lies ahead at the World Cup, he ranks world No 1s India and hosts Australia as front-runners.

“We’re really happy to win this series and we go to Australia in a really good position, but I don’t think we’re favourites for the World Cup,” said Moeen.

“If I’m honest I don’t feel that way at all, but I know we are a very dangerous team to play and other teams will fear playing us. But I still think Australia and India are the two favourites.”

England went into the last two games against Pakistan with no margin for error, trailing 3-2 and needing back-to-back wins to come through victorious.

England's Dawid Malan follows the ball after playing a shot for six during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

That provided just the kind of high stakes cricket they wanted before a major knockout competition, but Moeen felt that calmer heads during two second-innings collapses could have seen them cruise.

“We were disappointed in the end, because looking back I think if we’d been really on it we’d probably have won 6-1. We were disappointed with those two chases in particular,” he said.

“But the series has been an amazing one, to be 3-3 and then to win the last one is great. When we look back at the newer guys in particular, and how they’ve played, Ben Duckett and Brooky have been outstanding almost every game.

“We’ve had Woody and Woakesy coming back after long injuries and how we changed the team often but still managed to play well and win was incredible.”

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is bowled out by England's Reece Topley during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

An entertaining series had tilted this way and that to leave the sides locked at 3-3 heading into the finale at Lahore, but Dawid Malan’s 78 not out set the table for a decisive result in England’s favour.

Malan came to the party at the perfect time after a low-key series, sharing an unbeaten 108-run stand with Yorkshire team-mate Brook to push the total up to an imposing 209-3.

England decided not to risk captain Jos Buttler or pace bowler Mark Wood, both preserved for the World Cup later this month, but Chris Woakes’ return to fitness stepped up a notch as he claimed 3-26.

The visitors lost the toss but made the running as their openers racked up 35 off the first three overs. Salt picked up exactly where he left off in a match-winning effort last time out, crashing three of his first six deliveries to the ropes.

Alex Hales was also lively, collecting three consecutive fours off the uninspired Mohammad Wasim and picking gaps at deep third, mid-wicket and cover, before Pakistan dragged things back in the fifth over, taking out both men in the space of three balls.

Hales was trapped plumb in front of middle as Mohammad Hasnain jagged a delivery off the seam but Salt fell foul of a sloppy run out as new man Malan ball-watched at the striker’s end.

The No 3 would go on to make amends for his part, starting with a well-paced stand of 62 alongside the inventive Ben Duckett. The pair started carefully but began unlocking their boundary options and took a major liking to Shadab Khan’s mixed bag of leg-breaks and variations. They took 20 off his second over, Malan launching the first of his three sixes over deep midwicket and Duckett hitting one straight over the bowler’s head.

Duckett was cut off in full flow by an opportunistic piece of glovework from Rizwan, who turned a deflection off the inside edge into a sharp run out. But Malan found another willing partner in Brook, who chipped in 46 not out in the unbroken century stand. Babar played an unintentional role in their success, dropping Malan at cover on 29 and Brook on 24 off a particularly simple up-and-down chance off the unlucky Haris Rauf.

Brook had needed just four balls to find his six-hitting range of Shadab and repeated the feat three more times during his stay.

Pakistan’s entire game plan hinges on their exceptional opening partnership, but with everything on the line England dismissed them both inside two overs.

Babar was first to go, suckered in by Woakes’ slower ball and chipping straight to Brook. That cranked up the pressure on Rizwan but he was sent packing when Reece Topley’s second ball zipped past the bat and into off stump.