Yorkshire CCC duo Joe Root and Harry Brook scoop awards double

Root has been named Men’s Player of the Year and Brook the Men’s Young Player of the Year by the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

The awards, which traditionally bring down the curtain on the season, also saw Root named Test Player of the Summer. There was recognition, also, for Alex Wharf, the former Yorkshire player who was men’s Umpire of the Year.

Root, who scored 661 runs during the Test summer, is the third Yorkshire player to win the main men’s prize at the PCA Awards, sponsored by cinch, after Michael Vaughan and Adam Lyth.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook celebrates his century against Somerset. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

“It means a huge amount to be recognised by your fellow professionals,” said the 30-year-old. “You spend a lot of time playing alongside them and for them to vote for me is really quite humbling. A lot of my heroes when I was growing up are on that trophy, so I’m chuffed to be alongside them.”

Brook, 22, is the seventh Yorkshire player to win the young player award after Chris Silverwood, Matthew Hoggard, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, Joe Root and Alex Lees. Brook aggregated 1,283 runs in the County Championship and T20 Blast and also top-scored for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

“I’m really happy with the award,” he said. “The best players back it up year after year, and hopefully I can do that. There’s still things to work on in my game and there’s a big winter coming up where I can try to become better.” Eve Jones was named Women’s Player of the Year and Alice Capsey Women’s Young Player of the Year.