YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day three of the County Championship match at Headingley.

Ben Coad and his Yorkshire team-mates are hunting for wickets on day three at Headingley as Yorkshire look to press home their advantage against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

1.10: A fine morning for Leicestershire, who reach lunch on 332-6 after starting the day precariously positioned on 201-5.

The visitors are by no means out of the woods just yet, but they have fought hard in good batting conditions, Peter Handscomb converting his overnight 62 to 112, and Rehan Ahmed advancing from 10 overnight to 85 at the break. Chris Wright is unbeaten on two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.00: At last, Ben Coad makes the breakthrough 10 minutes before lunch, having Peter Handscomb lbw for 112.

Peter Handscomb, the former Yorkshire batsman, had 62 to his name heading into day three at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Handscomb added 141 for the sixth wicket with Rehan Ahmed, who has 83. Leicestershire are 328-6 and the new batsman is Chris Wright.

12.25: Peter Handscomb reaches his hundred with a suicidal single into the covers off Bess, with Wharton’s shy at the stumps missing the target. The Australian would probably have been out had it hit; as it is, he raises his bat to the crowd after reaching the landmark from 180 balls with 16 fours. It’s 298-5.

12.10: Rehan Ahmed moves to a fine half-century, reached from 72 balls with seven fours. The 18-year-old has grown in stature during his innings and has just played a lovely stroke to the mid-on boundary off Matty Revis. Leicestershire are 267-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.00: An hour gone on the third day at Headingley and Yorkshire are still searching for their first wicket of the morning. The visitors have advanced to 256-5, with Peter Handscomb on 80 and Rehan Ahmed 43.

A general view of Headingley as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Both have played well, with Handscomb dropping anchor and Ahmed keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

Yorkshire did miss an opportunity to run out Handscomb on 76 when he cut Matt Milnes to backward-point, where Dom Bess’s attempted direct hit was unsuccessful after the batsmen hesitated over whether to run a single.

Other than that, bat has held sway in good batting conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.05: A couple of boundaries for Rehan Ahmed in the opening over from Ben Coad, neither of them convincing and squirted away behind square on the offside. Coad is operating from the Kirkstall Lane end and Jordan Thompson has taken the new ball from The Howard Stand end.