DARREN GOUGH says the loan signing of spinner Daniel Moriarty from Surrey is a crucial addition to Yorkshire’s County Championship bowling attack.

The 24-year-old left-armer is available for Sunday’s four-day game against Gloucestershire at Headingley as Yorkshire park their T20 Blast campaign briefly.

Shan Masood’s team will be looking to build on the recent three-wicket win they enjoyed over Derbyshire at Queen’s Park, ending their 14-month wait for a County Championship victory.

Moriarty will also be available for the three subsequent four-day fixtures throughout July, starting with a trip to New Road to take on Worcestershire on July 10 before a return to Headingley to host Sussex on July 19 and the encounter against Durham at Scarborough which takes place from July 25-28.

SPIN OPTION: Surrey's Daniel Moriarty has joined Yorkshire CCC on a month-long loan. Picture: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

“Dan is a brilliant addition to the team and has impressed at Surrey,” said Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket, Darren Gough.

“With our focus shortly turning to Championship cricket again, alongside the busy T20 Blast schedule, it was important that we added another addition to our bowling resources.

“Dan offers up another bow to our bowling attack and a further boost to our Championship campaign. We are always looking to improve our side and we have a talented group of players, with lots of competition for places and opportunities for everyone.”

Born in Reigate to an English father and South Africa mother, Moriarty was raised in Botswana and South Africa and briefly played for South Africa Under-19s before moving to the UK in 2018.

He broke into Surrey's first team in the Covid-shortened campaign of 2020, claiming 5-64 on his debut at The Oval against Middlesex in the Bob Willis Trophy, although the visitors went on to win by 190 runs.