Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chalky”, as he is widely known, has been working as a coach with the Lancashire men’s team in the One-Day Cup and with the Thunder players in the women’s game.

The men are through to the One-Day Cup final against Kent on September 17, while the women return to action next week in the final stages of the Racha el Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve done two years now and I’m loving it,” said White.

Former Yorkshire captain Craig White. Photo: Lancashire Cricket.

“Paul Shaw was the initial link. He asked me to come in and look after the Thunder bowlers.

“This is the first time I’ve worked with women, and it’s been brilliant.

"They are fantastic to work with.

“Then, being around Old Trafford, you see Glen Chapple an d Mark Chilton.

"All of a sudden, The Hundred comes along, they’re a coach or two light and it’s like, ‘Ah, Chalky’s a round with the girls, he can come and help out.’

“It’s been a great opportunity for me. I’m very grateful.”

Although Thunder are all but out of the running in the RHF Trophy, Lancashire are just one win from glory in the One-Day Cup.

White, 52, added: “That competition is a huge thing for English cricket.

"It’s an opportunity for everyone, be it from young players to progress their games or for the club to win a trophy.

“For lads like Jack Morley, Jack Blatherwick, Liam Hurt, it’s priceless.