YORKSHIRE CCC will begin their quest for honours in the 2024 domestic season the same way they did last year - at home against Leicestershire in the County Championship.

Ottis Gibson’s team will be hopeful of a better outcome when next year’s renewal comes around - on April 5-8 - the visitors having prevailed back in April with a three-wicket win., despite Yorkshire scoring 517 in their first innings.

The opening encounter at Headingley is followed by trips to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire and Lord’s to face Middlesex before returning home to Leeds to close out the opening month of action against Derbyshire.

Three more four-day encounters follow in May – a home game against Glamorgan before trips to Sussex and Northampton - before Yorkshire take a break from the Championship to begin their limited overs’ campaign.

That starts in the Vitality T20 Blast on May 30 with a clash at Headingley against Worcestershire Rapids with a trip to Leicestershire scheduled for the following day.

The group stage of the Blast is played out through June and July - split in half, effectively, by two County Championship games which see Yorkshire make their first trip of the season to Scarborough to host Gloucestershire on Sunday, June 23 before an early rematch with Derbyshire at Chesterfield a week later.

The Metro One-Day Cup group stage begins on Thursday, July 25 with a trip to The Kia Oval to face Surrey is followed three days later with a visit to Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire’s first home game of the 50-over format is on July 31 at York, the first of two games in competition there, the other coming two days later against Gloucestershire.

There are also two 50-over games at Scarborough, against Essex on Tuesday, August 6 and Leicestershire two days later.

Yorkshire have a second four-day game at Scarborough against Sussex on August 22 and after a clash against Middlesex a week later at Headingley, finish their Championship campaign in September with trips to Leicestershire and Glamorgan before wrapping up their campaign against Northamptonshire at Headingley, starting on Thursday, September 26.

Head coach Ottis Gibson said the aim for 2024 was to see Yorkshire restored to the top division in the four-day format.

"We want success in four-day cricket,” said Gibson. “We want to get ourselves back in the first division. That’s where most of the attention is in county cricket.

"Then, in white ball cricket, especially in the Blast, we want to put forward a better showing than we did this year."

Full Yorkshire CCC 2024 fixture schedule:

County Championship

April

Fri 5: Leicestershire (H - Headingley)

Fri 12: Gloucestershire (A - Bristol)

Fri 19: Middlesex (A - Lord’s)

Fri 26: Derbyshire (H - Headingley)

May

Fri 3: Glamorgan (H - Headingley)

Fri 17: Sussex (A - County Ground)

Fri 24: Northamptonshire (A - Northampton)

June

Sun 23: Gloucestershire (H - Scarborough)

Sun 30: Derbyshire (A - Chesterfield)

August

Thu 22: Sussex (H - Scarborough)

Thu 29: Middlesex (H - Headingley)

September

Mon 9: Leicestershire (A - Leicester)

Tue 17: Glamorgan (A - Sophia Gardens)

Thu 26: Northamptonshire (H - Headingley)

Vitality Blast

May

Thu 30: Worcestershire Rapids (H - Headingley)

Fri 31: Leicestershire Foxes (A - Leicester)

June

Sun 2: Northants Steelbacks (A - Northampton)

Sun 9: Derbyshire Falcons (H - Headingley)

Fri 14: Birmingham Bears (A - Edgbaston)

Sun 16: Leicestershire Foxes (H - Headingley)

Thu 20: Lancashire Lightning (H - Headingley)

Fri 21: Durham (A - Riverside)

July

Fri 5: Birmingham Bears (H - Headingley)

Sun 7: Derbyshire Falcons (A - Chesterfield)

Thu 11: Durham (H - Headingley)

Fri 12: Lancashire Lightning (A - Old Trafford)

Sun 14: Worcestershire Rapids (A - New Road)

Fri 19: Notts Outlaws (H - Headingley)

September

3-6: Vitality Blast quarter-finals

Sat 14: Vitality Blast semi-finals and final day (Edgbaston)

Metro One-Day Cup

July

Thu 25: Surrey (A - The Kia Oval)

Sun 28: Notts Outlaws (A - Sookholme)

Wed 31: Sussex Sharks (H - York)

August

Fri 2: Gloucestershire (H - York)

Tue 6: Essex (H - Scarborough)

Thu 8: Leicestershire Foxes (H - Scarborough)

Sun 11: Warwickshire (A - tbc)

Wed 14: Glamorgan (A Sophia Gardens)

Fri 16: Play-offs

Sun 18: Semi-finals

September