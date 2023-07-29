YORKSHIRE will warm-up for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup with a game against Cheshire in Nantwich on Sunday.

The 50-over tournament - formerly the Royal London One-Day Cup - starts on Tuesday when Yorkshire take on Kent at Scarborough.

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, is looking forward to the competition having missed it last year due to his involvement with The Hundred franchise Northern Superchargers.

“Part of what I said I wanted to come and do at Yorkshire was to help develop young players, and I feel like I was missing out on that opportunity in the 50-over comp, so I’m looking forward to that,” said Gibson.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“One of the things that we spoke about, myself and Darren (Gough) and the coaches, is using the 50-over comp as a development tool, and we’ll try and use our young players and give them some opportunities.

“There might be some rotation of bowlers; we have four (Championship) games in September, and it’s nice that we have a group of fast bowlers that we can rotate and keep the batting as consistent as we can.

“Our aim is to try to win this tournament, so we want to make a good start and get on a roll.”

Jim Law, chair of Cheshire CCC, is looking forward to welcoming Yorkshire on Sunday, with the game one of 20 warm-up matches taking place across the country involving national counties and first-class teams.

“This is a great opportunity for the cream of recreational cricket in Cheshire to take on some of the best county players in the country, and we’re delighted to host the game,” said Law.