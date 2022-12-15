Yorkshire CCC give fans chance to build their own membership with innovative scheme

Yorkshire CCC have launched an innovative new membership scheme that gives club fans the opportunity to shape when and how they watch their team.

The initiative commences in 2023 and is unique across county cricket.

It includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending memberships start from just £20 (Northern Diamonds attendance) and give voting rightsSupporters can access three Vitality Blast games for just £45, which includes the option of the Lancashire Lightning matchJuniors aged 11 and under can claim a free Yorkshire membership, whilst those aged 12 to 18 can become a member for just £20Supporters can claim a free digital subscription to receive content and exclusive competitions direct to their inbox

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club carried out research among its membership that found existing Yorkshire members had a strong desire to see greater diversity within their ranks, whilst highlighting flexibility and the barrier of cost as two key considerations.

Having analysed the findings, new memberships will go sale on on Wednesday 11 January, with supporters able to choose:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format(s) of the game they wish to attendWhether they want to attend all games or just halfThe benefits they desire, including whether they want Long Room access, international ticket priority and/or access to premium seating on the Clean Slate Pavilion balconyThe added extras they desire

Andy Dawson, the Club’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted to be unveiling our new membership proposition for 2023, with what we believe is a first for county cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Vikings batsman Harry Brook hits out during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Yorkshire Vikings and Worcestershire Rapids at Headingley on May 25, 2022. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“It’s been fantastic to hear from so many people during the consultation phase, including members, the Members’ Committee and individuals from the wider cricket community, and I’d like to thank everyone for taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so important that we offer memberships that work for our supporters and we believe that what we are now offering truly puts our members first. It’s been developed purely on the insights we have gained and will put the power in the hands of the members.

“The ability for supporters to build their membership based on exactly what they value is fantastic and should allow us to have something to offer everyone in the cricketing community. The changes to voting rights and the lower entry-level costs will help us to appeal to a wide range of supporters, including many more young members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside this, we continue to work hard to improve all elements of the matchday experience at all of our venues, to ensure that we are a welcoming, safe, fun and friendly venue for all.

Yorkshire county cricket club's newly appointed chief executive officer Stephen Vaughan. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming many more new and existing members to Headingley, Scarborough and York in 2023.”

Stephen Vaughan, Yorkshire CCC’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This is an exciting moment for the Club and for our current and future members. As we develop Yorkshire over the coming years, one of the most important principles will be that we play our part in making sure cricket is accessible and affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad