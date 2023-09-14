Yorkshire have partnered with Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars to hold open trials for undiscovered cricketers from around the UK.

Those who impress the most on trial day at the Park Avenue Bradford Cricket Ground on October 1 will be invited to train at the Qalandars’ high-performance centre in Lahore over the winter.

The initiative is based on the Qalandars’ own players development programme, which has engaged over half a million young people across Pakistan since its launch in 2019.

It is part of a longer-term partnership and vision to address socio-economic barriers to the sport and is open to men and women aged 18 over who are not currently on a professional contract.

Lahore Qalandars' players celebrate after the dismissal of Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket final in March 2023. Lahore and Yorkshire are launching a new talent pathway in the UK (Picture: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: “Our inspiration is taken from the partnership we have with Lahore Qalandars and is an exciting moment as we continue to look to the future with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and continue on our journey to make it a club that is accessible to all.

“Those who may have missed out on the traditional pathway programmes in the UK will now have the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Sameen Rana, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and owner of Lahore Qalandars, said: “We are delighted to have built a strong partnership with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

“Lahore Qalandars is committed to providing the best resources to the talented players across the globe.

Darren Gough, the director of Cricket of Yorkshire (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"Our Player Development Programme has been an essential tool for us to discover new talent in Pakistan and opening up the sport to those who previously have not been able to access it.

"We look forward to working with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club in doing the same in UK.”