Yorkshire CCC looking to press home advantage against Leics CCC - latest updates from Headingley
YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day three of the County Championship match at Headingley.
By Chris Waters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST
11.05: A couple of boundaries for Rehan Ahmed in the opening over from Ben Coad, neither of them convincing and squirted away behind square on the offside. Coad is operating from the Kirkstall Lane end and Jordan Thompson has taken the new ball from The Howard Stand end.
11.00: Another bright and sunny day at Headingley where Leicestershire are resuming on 201-5 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 517. Peter Handscomb, the former Yorkshire batsman, has 62 and Rehan Ahmed 10.