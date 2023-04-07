All Sections
Yorkshire CCC looking to press home advantage against Leics CCC - latest updates from Headingley

YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day three of the County Championship match at Headingley.

By Chris Waters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST
Ben Coad and his Yorkshire team-mates are hunting for wickets on day three at Headingley as Yorkshire look to press home their advantage against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Ben Coad and his Yorkshire team-mates are hunting for wickets on day three at Headingley as Yorkshire look to press home their advantage against Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

11.05: A couple of boundaries for Rehan Ahmed in the opening over from Ben Coad, neither of them convincing and squirted away behind square on the offside. Coad is operating from the Kirkstall Lane end and Jordan Thompson has taken the new ball from The Howard Stand end.

11.00: Another bright and sunny day at Headingley where Leicestershire are resuming on 201-5 in reply to Yorkshire’s first innings 517. Peter Handscomb, the former Yorkshire batsman, has 62 and Rehan Ahmed 10.

Peter Handscomb, the former Yorkshire batsman, had 62 to his name heading into day three at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Peter Handscomb, the former Yorkshire batsman, had 62 to his name heading into day three at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
A general view of Headingley as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
A general view of Headingley as Yorkshire take on Leicestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
