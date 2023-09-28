HARRY CHATHLI believes Yorkshire are in “a better position than at any time to put our front foot forward and take the club to the next level” after members voted in favour of his appointment as chair.

Yorkshire chair-elect Harry Chathli. Picture by Andre Camara.

An extraordinary general meeting at Headingley on Thursday approved special resolutions to the club rules enabling Chathli to take office outside of the normal AGM process.

His appointment will be confirmed within the next fortnight subject to the rules being registered with, and approved by, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Chathli is joining the board as an independent non-executive director before the board then appoints him chair in permanent succession to Lord Kamlesh Patel, with Tanni Grey-Thompson having served on an interim basis since March.

The club received 273 proxy votes in favour of Chathli’s election, 108 against and eight abstensions, giving 70.18 per cent in favour.

When the result was announced by Kavita Singh, the board member who chaired the EGM in the absence of Tanni Grey-Thompson, who was unable to be present, there was a warm round of applause for him in the room.

Chathli said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to become part of the Yorkshire family. It will be my privilege to build on this great club's heritage and values.

“My immediate priority is to establish a sustainable strong sporting infrastructure for the men’s and women’s teams that delivers success on the field.

“Only by having a world-class cricketing ecosystem will we be able to continue to produce exceptional players from all parts of Yorkshire as well as attract quality players from outside the region.

“Key to this is the refinancing of our debt, and the board is committed to completing this as quickly as possible.

“It has been a great year for English cricket on the pitch and Headingley has played its part.

“However, there is no time to rest on our laurels. Whilst there are many hurdles still to overcome, and a lot of work to be done in our communities, I feel confident we are in a better position than at any time to put our front foot forward and take the club to the next level."

Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive, said: “We are pleased that all resolutions were passed by the membership in line with our recommendations.

“I, along with the rest of the board, do not take the trust placed in us lightly. The board are custodians of the club and we are mindful of the responsibility that comes with it.“We are delighted that members have voted in favour of Harry Chathli's election to the board and as soon as the relevant resolutions have been registered by the FCA, we look forward to him joining us.