Yorkshire CCC players fully focused on the season ahead despite CDC hearing racism case, says Darren Gough

DARREN GOUGH believes his Yorkshire players are in a much better place individually and collectively than they were this time last year and will not allow themselves to be affected by any sanctions imposed on the club due to the racism crisis.

By Chris Waters
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT

The county’s managing director of cricket said that the players are in a far better headspace than they were 12 months ago and paid tribute to the work and commitment they have shown during the winter, along with that of his backroom and medical staff.

Yorkshire are still waiting to find out what, if any, sanctions will be implemented after pleading guilty to four amended charges heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission earlier this month.

Although the results of the CDC hearings, both club-wise and in respect of the individuals charged, are expected by the end of the month, The Yorkshire Post understands that sanction hearings will not take place until April/May, meaning that the club will go into a second successive season with no idea whether it will be hit with points deductions and/or a fine.

Darren Gough likes the attitude and commitment shown by his Yorkshire players as the club gears up for another campaign. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
Last year, the uncertainty was made worse by a playing squad understandably disaffected by the devastating events of the 2021-22 winter, but Gough said that the players will take whatever happens next in their stride and deal with it professionally.

“I feel for the players more than anything,” said Gough.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t follow it (the CDC hearings). I don’t know what’s happened. All I know is that there’s due to be a report at the end of the month.

“I’ve not even thought about it (possible sanctions). I’ve just tried to prepare the players as I would going into any other season, and we can only do what we can do as a group.

“The players have been totally focused on the season and they’re in a really good place, so whatever comes they’ll be prepared for it.

“Whether we get a fine, whether we get a points deduction, whether it’s suspended, the players will not let it affect them.

“They were affected last year – I think that was obvious.

“But I think they’re in a much better place as individuals and as a team, and I can’t thank them enough for their attitude and efforts.”

