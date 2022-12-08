YORKSHIRE have signed New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner for the first 10 County Championship games of next season.

Welcome aboard: Neil Wagner, pictured bowling for New Zealand during the Headingley Test match last summer, has joined Yorkshire for 2023. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Wagner, who is renowned for his aggressive style of bowling, will add skill and variety to Yorkshire’s attack.

The 36-year-old is set to make his debut against Leicestershire at Headingley on April 6 and will be available for all but for the final four matches.

Yorkshire have already signed Pakistan batsman Shan Masood, their new club captain, and also Namibia international David Wiese for the T20 Blast.

Yorkshire's managing director of cricket Darren Gough, left, and head coach Ottis Gibson will be hoping for big things from Neil Wagner. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket, is delighted to have got Wagner, who has taken 246 wickets in 59 Tests and almost 800 at first-class level.

“We are delighted to have confirmed the signing of Neil for the opening ten rounds of the Championship,” said Gough.

“His record in first-class cricket is phenomenal, and the impact he has had on Test cricket playing for New Zealand has been huge.

“We are blessed to have some great bowlers to choose from within our ranks and believe that, with the addition of Neil, we have the bowlers to bowl any team out.”

Wagner remarked: “I’ve always enjoyed playing my cricket in England and to be getting this opportunity again at such a big club like Yorkshire CCC is a great honour.

“I feel like I can offer a lot to the team with my experience, attitude and skill set, so I can’t wait to get going.

