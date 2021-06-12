Yorkshire CCC quartet named in England T20 squad for series against Sri Lanka

CALLED UP: Yorkshire's David Willey. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Yorkshire's T20 captain David Willey have been included in the 16-man squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The players will report to their Cardiff base on Saturday, June 19 ahead of the opening match in the Welsh capital on Wednesday, June 23.

Elsewhere in the squad, Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes returns to the side for the first time in six years after making his last international T20 appearance against Pakistan in November 2015.

INTERNATIONAL HONOURS: For Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Willey last played on the international stage of the format in May 2019 and will be aiming to add to his 28 caps.

Hampshire's Liam Dawson is one of three specialist spinners named with Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes (fractured finger), Sussex seamer Jofra Archer (right elbow) and Surrey’s Reece Topley (side strain) not selected due to injury.

“With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time,” said England men’s head coach, Chris Silverwood

“The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available.

“With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continue to progress on the field. We want to approach every series with an influx of players aiming to win every match and giving us the best preparation as we get closer to the tournament.”

England’s T20 squad to face Sri Lanka: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.