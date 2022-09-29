Yorkshire CCC relegated after Warwickshire beat Hampshire in nail-biter

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Amid dramatic scenes, Warwickshire bowled out Hampshire for 133 in pursuit of 139 for victory at Edgbaston.

Liam Norwell, the 30-year-old pace bowler, captured a career-best 9-62 in a stunning performance.

Hampshire were 91-7 but rallied to 124-7 thanks to some lower-order hitting from James Fuller, who made 22 from 21 balls.

But after Nick Gubbins fell for the top score of 46, Fuller had his middle stump uprooted by Fuller with the total on 133 and, four balls later, Mohammad Abbas went lbw to Norwell for a duck.

