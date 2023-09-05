IT’s day four of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire at Scarborough.

Dom Bess celebrates the key wicket of Wayne Madsen as Yorkshire close in on victory. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2.15: All over as Dom Bess has Anuj Dal stumped for 38. Derbyshire are all-out for 293 and Yorkshire win by 277 runs. Bess finishes with 4-79 and Matty Revis 3-66.

Yorkshire return to action on Sunday against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2.15: Derbyshire slip to 293-9 as Sam Conners lofts Matty Revis to substitute fielder Ben Cliff at long-leg.

Adam Lyth is congratulated by his team-mates after taking a catch at second slip to remove Brooke Guest off the bowling of Ben Coad on the final day at Scarborough. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2.05: Yorkshire break an annoying eighth-wicket stand of 78 between Anuj Dal and Zak Chappell when the latter skies a short ball from Matty Revis to Dom Bess at square-leg. It was a well-judged catch, Chappell made 33, and Derbyshire are 289-8.

1.15: Derbyshire slip to 211-7 to the fifth ball after lunch as Alex Thomson is caught behind for four off a climbing delivery from Matty Revis.

12.30: It’s lunch, with Derbyshire having completely lost their way in the last 20 minutes to slide to 206-6. Anuj Dal has one and Alex Thomson four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.25: Derbyshire falling in a heap as they lose a fourth wicket in as many overs, Jordan Thompson having Matthew Lamb caught behind off an inside edge for three. The visitors are reeling on 201-6 chasing a notional 571 for victory.

12.20: A third wicket in quick succession for Yorkshire as Dom Bess traps Leus du Plooy on the crease for a ninth-ball duck. It’s 201-5.

12.15: Now Dom Bess gets the key wicket of Wayne Madsen, lbw for 93 as he attempted to sweep.

Madsen faced just 71 balls and hit 14 fours and three sixes. It’s 198-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.10: Jordan Thompson provides a much-needed breakthrough, trapping Harry Came with a full-length delivery that he tried to work to leg.

Came made 58 off 145 balls with nine fours, and it’s 198-3.

11.45: Fifty for Wayne Madsen, reached from just 48 balls with eight fours and a six. Derbyshire are 159-2.

11.30: Derbyshire have moved on to 140-2 after an hour’s play at North Marine Road.

Harry Came has advanced to 54 and Wayne Madsen has played very positively to reach 39 in quick time, including one outrageous shot when he came down the pitch to hit pace bowler Ben Coad for six into the Trafalgar Square end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10.35: An early breakthrough for Yorkshire as Ben Coad has Brooke Guest caught at second slip by Adam Lyth for 20. The ball seemed to shape away from Guest, who rather gave catching practice to the fielder and was possibly surprised by the bounce. It’s 71-2.

10.30: Play is under way on a cloudy, vaguely misty morning at Scarborough, where Derbyshire are 65-1 in their second innings, 506 behind.