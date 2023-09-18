Yorkshire CCC seek revenge over Leicestershire before shifting focus onto 2024

Ottis Gibson has stressed there are no dead rubbers for Yorkshire in the closing stages of the County Championship season as they start their 2024 promotion bid early.

A 48-point deduction ended the county's chances of escaping Division Two at the first attempt, with Yorkshire rock bottom ahead of their penultimate fixture against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

But Gibson is using the remaining matches as an opportunity to steal a march on Yorkshire's rivals, which could be good news for the fringe players in his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everything we are doing now is with next season in mind,” he said. "Who do we need to see this year with next year in mind?

Leicestershire's Peter Handscomb & Chris Wright celebrate their stunning victory against Yorkshire in the opening week of the 2023 season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We’re looking forward to finishing this year and then we’ll sit down to see what we need to do next year to make sure that we can get ourselves out of the second division.

“But this season, especially in this format, we’ve been ok.”

Yorkshire have won only two of their 12 matches so far this year after suffering a series of frustrating draws, the latest against Glamorgan last week.

Taking 20 wickets has been a challenge but Gibson cannot fault his team's proactive approach.

Yorkshire coach Ottis GIbson is already casting his mind ahead to 2024 (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve tried to get wickets in different ways,” he said.

“You saw Matthew Revis with the short ball ploy at Glamorgan, setting really attacking fields and trying to take wickets.

“The attitude around trying to take wickets has been a lot better than it was last year, for sure."

Yorkshire face a Leicestershire side on a high after claiming a dramatic win over Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final last weekend.

The hosts are chasing a victory that would keep alive their slim hopes of backing up their cup success with promotion to the top flight.

In the reverse fixture at Headingley in April, Yorkshire were beaten by the Foxes despite posting 517 in their first innings.

“They chased 390 against us in the first game of the season and have played really good cricket the whole year,” said Gibson, who spent two seasons with Leicestershire as a player. “They’re a very good team who are pushing for promotion.