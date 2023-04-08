YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day four of the County Championship match at Headingley.

Yorkshire's George Hill takes the applause after falling for 67 on the fourth day at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

1.00: Lunch. Leicestershire have moved to 78-0 from 16 overs, requiring a further 311 to win. Sol Budinger has 41 and Rishi Patel 31.

12.15: An early chance goes down as James Wharton spills Rishi Patel, on eight, at point off Ben Coad. Wharton was diving to his right but would still have expected to take the catch. Leicestershire are 20-0.

11.45: Yorkshire have declared on 286-8, leaving Leicestershire 389 to win from a minimum of 87 overs. Matty Revis finishes unbeaten on 22 and Matt Milnes on 15.

Leicestershire took to the field on a gloomy morning as Yorkshire sought to set up a declaration. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

11.30: Yorkshire lose their fourth wicket of a manic morning as Dom Bess scoops Michael Finan to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb. Bess goes for two and Yorkshire are 263-8, leading by 365.

11.25: One ball after striking Chris Wright for a straight six into the Howard Stand end, George Hill falls attempting a repeat, Colin Ackermann taking a juggling catch. Hill goes for 67 from 75 balls with seven fours and three sixes, and Yorkshire are 260-7.

11.15: An eventful innings from Jordan Thompson comes to an end as he slashes Hull to Rehan Ahmed at deep backward-point. Thompson’s 13 included a four through third-man off Hull that copped him a nasty blow on the left hand, and a six next ball when he carved Hill away over point. Yorkshire are 236-6 as they seek quick runs before the declaration.

11.05: No debut century for Hope as he lofts the second ball of the day from Josh Hull to Rishi Patel at deep cover. Hope goes for 83 with no addition to the overnight score.