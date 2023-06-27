YORKSHIRE are hoping to receive a “reasonable” punishment as the racism scandal draws nearer to a conclusion.

The club will today discover the penalties being recommended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at a sanctions hearing in London.

The ECB is expected to urge the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel to impose a fine and/or points deductions on the club.

Yorkshire will argue that their acceptance of four charges, their precarious financial position and the work that they have undertaken subsequently should be taken into account by way of mitigation.

Looking for a "reasonable" outcome: Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"As happened with the former Yorkshire players sanctioned in May, the panel will go away and consider before delivering its verdict at a later date.

“We do not expect sanctions to be announced during tomorrow’s hearing,” Stephen Vaughan, the Yorkshire chief executive, confirmed in a letter to members on Monday.

“The range of sanctions the CDC has as its disposal include a caution as to future conduct, a reprimand, a fine without limit and points deductions.

“I want to assure you that we are focused on achieving a reasonable sanction which takes into account our acceptance of the charges, YCCC’s financial position and the robust work we have undertaken to build the foundations for a club which is truly inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Vaughan will be among the Yorkshire representatives present at the hearing.

In a statement, Yorkshire said: “Racism and discrimination in any form is unacceptable and, as a board, we have been clear on the need to take accountability for the historical cultural issues that allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged at the club. The acceptance of four amended charges brought by the CDC was part of a continued effort to acknowledge what happened in the past so we can learn and move forward.