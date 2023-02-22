YORKSHIRE have signed Australian fast bowler Mickey Edwards on an 18-month contract.

Edwards, a 28-year-old right-armer, has represented New South Wales and Sydney Sixers.

He will link up with Yorkshire on their pre-season tour to South Africa next month.

A distinctive figure, standing 6ft 6ins tall with long blond hair, Edwards is a British passport holder and not considered an overseas player.

New Yorkshire signing Mickey Edwards. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

Although he has played only 18 matches across the three formats (first-class, List A and T20), having had injury problems in his early career, Edwards is well-regarded and an ambitious player who hopes to qualify to represent England.

He will add depth to Yorkshire’s bowling stocks, which have been swelled in recent times by the signings of such as Neil Wagner, Ben Mike and Matt Milnes.

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, is delighted to have got the Sydney-born paceman on board.

“We are delighted that Mickey has opted to join us for the next two seasons,” said Gough.

Mickey Edwards pictured in Sheffield Shield action for New South Wales against Western Australia last November. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images.

“We’ve been tracking him over the winter and are excited to be welcoming him to our side.

“He’s got pace, height and skill and will present a real challenge for batters in all formats.

“Mickey completes our strong bowling line-up for the season, and we are delighted with the strength and depth that we have.

“I’m sure our members and supporters can’t wait to see our attack in action soon.”

Edwards commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire and can’t wait to play for one of the biggest counties in English cricket.

“It’s a new chapter in my cricketing career and I’m excited to get going.

“I’m looking forward to meeting up with the lads in Cape Town next month.