YORKSHIRE have signed West Indies batsman Shai Hope on a short-term overseas contract.

Hope will play in the first three County Championship games, starting with tomorrow’s match against Leicestershire at Headingley.

Yorkshire swooped for the 29-year-old after club captain Shan Masood was ruled out after being selected for Pakistan’s up-coming white-ball fixtures against New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masood will miss the first four Championship matches after being picked in the squads for five T20s and five one-day internationals, running from April 14 to May 7.

NEW ARRIVAL: West Indies' batter Shai Hope will play the first three games of the County Championship season for Yorkshire CCC. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Yorkshire had been trying to recruit Masood’s Pakistan colleague Saud Shakeel in time for the Leicestershire match, but, at the time of writing, the player was having problems obtaining a visa.

Hope, who has played 163 times for the West Indies in all formats, famously made history in 2017 when he became the first man to score two hundreds in a first-class match at Headingley, striking 147 and 118 not out in the Test against England.

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, said: “He is a great signing. He brings so much experience. One thing we are lacking is just a little bit of experience, so he just gives us that and comes into the squad for this first game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt we needed just the one experienced face in, and we went for Shai. He has been playing well for the West Indies in one-day matches, he has got a record of playing Test cricket, and he had his two hundreds at Headingley before for the West Indies.”

INCOMING: Darren Gough, director of cricket for Yorkshire CCCC Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Hope arrives at Yorkshire straight from West Indies’ one-day series in South Africa, where he struck an unbeaten 128 in the opening fixture in East London.