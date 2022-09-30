Yorkshire CCC stalwart Steve Patterson calls time on distinguished playing career

The former Yorkshire captain is believed to have attracted the interest of First Division Kent after Yorkshire chose not to award him a new contract.

But Patterson, who turns 39 on Monday, said that he could not play for any other club than his native county, who were relegated into Division Two of the County Championship on Thursday following a sixth defeat in eight games.

The pace bowler finished the season strongly after relinquishing the captaincy in late July after Yorkshire told him he was no longer part of their plans.

Yorkshire's Steve Patterson acknowledged the applause of the Headingley crowd on his final appearance for the club last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In a statement, Patterson, who took 489 wickets at an average of 27.57 during a first-class career that began in 2005, said: “I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional cricket. It was always my dream to play for Yorkshire, so to have the privilege to represent the club for almost 20 years is an honour.

“After being told I was no longer wanted by the club, I took the time to consider my next step. Although I was offered the opportunity to play Division One cricket elsewhere, I had to listen to my body and my heart. I simply don’t feel I have the energy or the passion to play for any other club.

“I am going to commit my time to our family property business, and give more time to my wife and children. There are many people without whom I wouldn’t be where I am today. My sincere thanks go to my family who have supported me unconditionally, all the coaches and medical staff that have helped me over the years, my teammates past and present who I have made wonderful memories with, and of course the members who have been nothing but brilliant to me.

“The reception I received at the game this week is something I will always treasure.

“I wish my teammates and Yorkshire all the very best for the future.”

Yorkshire’s decision to release Patterson has not been well received by the club’s supporters.

He was an integral part of the side that won back-to-back Championships in 2014 and 2015 and was still one of their finest and most consistent bowlers.

The club’s Twitter feed has been ablaze with condemnation, with Yorkshire having opted to go down a different route.

Andy Dawson, the Yorkshire chief operating officer, paid tribute to Patterson on the club’s behalf, saying: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Steven for his considerable contribution to the club’s recent history.

“I’ve got to know Steven very well personally during my ten years with the club. He’s been hugely supportive of me personally and all club activities off the pitch as well. I look forward to continuing my friendship with him for years to come.

“Steven has been consistently brilliant on the field and a key player during the club’s back-to-back Championship successes. Not many have toiled as hard to find ways to break through the most stubborn of batting defences, with an exemplary economy rate throughout, and his knack of taking wickets at crucial times was often unmatched.

“Cap number 170 will go down as a great of Yorkshire cricket. We thank and congratulate him on a truly wonderful career and wish him all the best in his next chapter.

