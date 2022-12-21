JORDAN THOMPSON, affectionately known as “the man who makes things happen”, has pledged to keep trying to do that for Yorkshire after signing a two-year contract extension.

Yorkshire pride: Jordan Thompson. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Thompson, 26, has reiterated his commitment in an arrangement that will keep him at the club until at least October 2025.

The dynamic all-rounder had one year left on his existing deal.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Yorkshire, and am looking forward to playing my part as we look to secure silverware in the coming years,” said Thompson.

Jordan Thompson hits out during last summer's T20 semi-final against Lancashire at Edgbaston. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

“I spoke in the summer about my pride at representing my home county and couldn’t have been any happier to be awarded my first XI cap.

“I am determined to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs, competing in Division One (of the County Championship) and challenging for silverware.

“On a personal note, I love playing in front of our supporters and hope that my passion for representing my county resonates with them. I’m looking forward to the start of the season and am confident we have a successful season ahead of us.”

Thompson, who bats left-handed and bowls right, has become an integral part of the Yorkshire side.

He burst on the scene during the abbreviated summer of 2020, impressing in the Bob Willis Trophy and proving he had much to offer in all formats.

Last season, Thompson was ever-present in the Championship side and leading wicket-taker with 42 at 34.73.

He had to step up in the absence through injury for long periods of new-ball bowlers Matty Fisher and Ben Coad and, in typical whole-hearted fashion, rose to the challenge admirably.

Towards the end Thompson was perhaps running on empty which maybe explained why his batting tailed off - 277 runs at 15.38.

But his skill with the bat is not in question and he brings brilliance and balance to the Yorkshire line-up.

In all first-class cricket, Thompson has now taken 108 wickets at 25.54 and scored 958 runs at 20.82.

His T20 stats are similarly impressive; he averages a wicket every 15 balls and his batting strike-rate is 154, form that has earned him recognition in a number of franchise competitions, most recently at the T10 in Abu Dhabi.

Darren Gough, who perhaps sees some of his own whole-hearted approach in Thompson’s attitude, is delighted to have secured his services.

The club’s managing director of cricket said: “It’s fantastic that Jordan has committed his future to Yorkshire. He has been a consistent performer for us for a number of years now and improved every year.

“Having barely missed a game in 2022, his contributions with both ball and bat are so important to us, and I’m sure he will continue to develop over the coming years.

