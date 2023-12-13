MATTY FISHER’s “burning desire” to play Test cricket again has taken another step forward with his selection for the England Lions tour to India next month.

Matty Fisher in action for Yorkshire last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Yorkshire fast bowler is the club’s sole representative in the 15-man party that could provide on-hand back-up to the Test squad, which plays a five-Test series around the same time.

Fisher, 26, recently took part in a Lions’ training camp in the UAE on the back of his most productive summer in Yorkshire colours, both in terms of wickets and County Championship appearances.

This latest recognition is another feather in the cap for a man who made his Test debut against West Indies in Barbados last year before a back stress fracture interrupted his progress.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post ahead of the UAE trip, Fisher was candid about his international ambitions, saying: “It’s the one burning desire in my body and stuff to try and get back there ‘cos one Test doesn’t sit well with me in my head.”

But he is realistic and ready to fight for his chance.

“It’s not at the front of my mind because I don’t want to be disappointed if it doesn’t come,” he added.

“It’s kind of in the back of my mind while trying to do my best all the time and if it comes on the back of that, then it does.”

Fisher’s call-up, for a squad that will be led by the Lancashire batsman Josh Bohannon, drew an appreciative message from Shan Masood, his county captain.

Hours before he was due to lead Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket against Australia in Perth, Masood posted on social media the words: “Yes Fish” with an accompanying red heart.

Fisher and his Lions’ team-mates will be based in Ahmedabad for a tour that comprises a two-day warm-up match against India A followed by three four-day games against the same opponents.

The four-day fixtures will be held at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of around 130,000.

The Lions have selected a strong squad, which includes Fisher’s former Yorkshire team-mate, Alex Lees, the England pace bowlers Ollie Robinson, Matt Potts and Brydon Carse, plus batsman Keaton Jennings.