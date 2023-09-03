Yorkshire CCC v Derbyshire CCC updates
IT’s day one of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire at Scarborough.
10.00: Derbyshire have won the toss and put Yorkshire into bat on a glorious morning at North Marine Road.
The pitch is not quite as firm as usual due to the wet conditions of late, with Derbyshire hoping to exploit any early moisture in the surface.
Yorkshire have omitted Ben Cliff from a 13-man squad that also included Jafer Chohan, who was then declared unavailable and so replaced in that squad by Isaac Light, an 18-year-old Harrogate-born wicketkeeper. Light has been playing for the Yorkshire second team lately.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Masood (captain) Wharton, Hill, Tattersall, Revis, Bess, Thompson, Fisher, Coad.
Derbyshire: Came, Wagstaff, Guest, Madsen, du Plooy, Lamb, Dal, Thomson, Chappell, Connors, Scrimshaw.