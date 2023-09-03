All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Yorkshire CCC v Derbyshire CCC updates

IT’s day one of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire at Scarborough.
By Chris Waters
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:18 BST
Yorkshire are taking on Derbyshire in the County Championship at Scarborough. Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images.Yorkshire are taking on Derbyshire in the County Championship at Scarborough. Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images.
Yorkshire are taking on Derbyshire in the County Championship at Scarborough. Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images.

10.00: Derbyshire have won the toss and put Yorkshire into bat on a glorious morning at North Marine Road.

The pitch is not quite as firm as usual due to the wet conditions of late, with Derbyshire hoping to exploit any early moisture in the surface.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire have omitted Ben Cliff from a 13-man squad that also included Jafer Chohan, who was then declared unavailable and so replaced in that squad by Isaac Light, an 18-year-old Harrogate-born wicketkeeper. Light has been playing for the Yorkshire second team lately.

Most Popular

Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Masood (captain) Wharton, Hill, Tattersall, Revis, Bess, Thompson, Fisher, Coad.

Derbyshire: Came, Wagstaff, Guest, Madsen, du Plooy, Lamb, Dal, Thomson, Chappell, Connors, Scrimshaw.

Related topics:YorkshireDerbyshireYorkshire CCCScarborough