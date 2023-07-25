All Sections
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Yorkshire CCC v Durham CCC County Championship updates

IT’S day one of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Durham at Scarborough.
By Chris Waters
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
A general view of Scarborough's North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comA general view of Scarborough's North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
A general view of Scarborough's North Marine Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

10.30: Durham have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Yorkshire have made one change from the side that drew with Sussex last week, with Matthew Revis replacing Dawid Malan.

Durham include former Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees, who has scored four hundreds in his last five Championship innings.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Rickleton, Hill, Tattersall (captain), Revis, Thompson, Fisher, Coad, Steketee, Moriarty.

Durham: Lees, Jones, Borthwick, (captain), Bedingham, Pretorius, Robinson, Clark, Potts, De Leede, Raine, Parkinson.

9.00: The West Stand at Scarborough has been officially opened.

Bill Mustoe, of Scarborough CC, was on hand for the ceremony along with Yorkshire’s director of cricket Darren Gough, president Jane Powell and chairman-elect Harry Chathli.

The £300,000 refurbishment of the stand is supported by North Yorkshire Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

It includes extra seating, a new multi-faith room, a state-of-the-art accessible toilet facility, and a heritage room created to house cricket memorabilia.

8.15am: It’s a lovely morning at North Marine Road, with the sunshine watery and the temperature pleasant.

The ground looks in tip-top condition and the pitch looks to be tinged with green.

Play gets under way at 11am.

