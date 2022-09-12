Yorkshire captain Jonny Tattersall in action during last week's Roses match. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Play has been called off at 5pm due to the conditions. Essex will begin their first innings tomorrow in response to Yorkshire’s 134.

Further rain has pushed back the possibility of a restart. It remains very gloomy above and the prospects do not look great.

The rain has stopped and there will be an inspection at 4.30pm.

Rain has delayed the resumption after tea and there is no immediate prospect of play.

Yorkshire are bowled out for 134 in 52.2 overs, Jack Shutt the last man out, lbw to Jamie Porter for four. George Hill top-scored with 36, Jonny Tattersall hit 32, and there were three wickets apiece for Sam Cook and Shane Snater. Tea is now being taken.

Nine down as Ben Coad, after striking 17 from 12 balls with two fours and a six, fends a bouncer from Ben Allison on to his stumps. Yorkshire 123-9. Last man Jack Shutt joins Steve Patterson at the crease.

Jordan Thompson drives at Ben Allison and is caught at first slip by Alastair Cook for five. Yorkshire now 100-8.

Jonny Tattersall falls for 32, bowled by Shane Snater. 100-7.

Another one goes as Matty Revis is caught behind off Shane Snater for two. 87-6 in the 39th over.

Yorkshire lose their fifth wicket to the 11th ball after lunch as George Hill is caught behind off Sam Cook for 36. The hosts are 65-5, with three of the wickets to Cook.

Lunch: A challenging session for Yorkshire, who are 58-4 at the break off 28 overs. George Hill has played nicely for 32, and captain Jonny Tattersall has one.

Will Fraine is bowled for an eight-ball duck by Shane Snater. The ball beats him on the outside edge as he pushes forward defensively. 56-4 some 10 minutes before lunch.

The hosts fall to 55-3 some 20 minutes before lunch as Tom Kohler-Cadmore is caught at third slip by Dan Lawrence pushing forward to Sam Cook. After hitting his first ball for four, Kohler-Cadmore manages only one more run off his next 43 balls to depart for five.

Yorkshire lose both opening batsmen inside the first nine overs. First, Fin Bean is caught behind off Sam Cook for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over. The ball shapes away from the left-hander and takes the edge through to Adam Rossington Bean’s departure in the fourth over is then followed by that of Adam Lyth, who nibbles at one from Jamie Porter and is caught behind for 13, leaving the hosts 22-2.

Before play there is a minute’s silence in remembrance of The Queen, followed by a rendition of God Save the King.

Toss: Essex win it and stick Yorkshire in beneath glowering skies with the floodlights on.

Team news: Yorkshire make two changes to the side that drew with Lancashire at Old Trafford last week. Matty Revis comes in for fellow all-rounder Matthew Waite, and Jack Shutt replaces fellow off-spinner Dom Bess.