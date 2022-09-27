Yorkshire CCC v Gloucestershire CCC County Championship updates from Headingley

Headingley cricket ground, where Yorkshire are taking on Gloucestershire on day three of the County Championship match. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4.05: Very murky now at Headingley, where the hosts have just lost their seventh wicket on 155.

Jordan Thompson has turned a delivery from Zafar Gohar to Jack Taylor at leg slip to depart for 11.

3.35: Tea. Yorkshire have rallied through Dom Bess (32) and Jordan Thompson (10) to reach 151-6 at tea. The hosts need a further 90 to win.

3.00: Yorkshire in big trouble now at 119-6.

Harry Duke has been bowled for one by David Payne as he tried to leave, and Adam Lyth has been taken at slip by Ollie Price off Zafar Gohar for 49.

The target is 241.

2.15: Yorkshire have lost three wickets after lunch to slip to 95-4 in the 27th over.

Jonny Tattersall is the latest to go, bowled by David Payne for seven.

Earlier, George Hill was lbw to Ajeet Singh Dale for 36 and Tom Kohler-Cadmore caught on the long-off boundary by Tom Price off the left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar for seven.

12.30: Lunch. Yorkshire are 36-1 off 11 overs. Adam Lyth has 16 and George Hill 14.

11.50: Yorkshire lose their first wicket to the fourth ball of the innings.

James Wharton, one ball after punching Tom Price to the cover boundary, is bowled trying to find the same rope to a full-length delivery, which he drags on to his stumps. 5-1.

11.40: Gloucestershire are all out for 233. Ajeet Singh Dale is the man to go, run out by a direct hit from Matty Fisher at mid-off after driving a delivery from George Hill.

Dale is out for five and Yorkshire will need 241 to win.

Hill finished with 2-12, and there were two wickets apiece also for Fisher, Ben Coad and Dom Bess.

Steve Patterson led the Yorkshire players off on his final appearance and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

11.30: Nine down as George Hill strikes again, trapping Tom Price lbw for six as he swings across the line. 227-9.

11.20: Gloucestershire lose their eighth wicket as George Hill bowls Ollie Price for 68. It’s 226-8, and Gloucestershire are 233 runs ahead.

10.50: Steve Patterson traps Zafar Gohar lbw for 11. 217-7.

10.30: The players are taking to the field in watery sunshine at Headingley.

Gloucestershire are 204-6 in their second innings, leading by 211.

Meanwhile, at Edgbaston, Hampshire are 4-0 in reply to Warwickshire’s 272-4 declared.