All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

Yorkshire CCC v Gloucestershire CCC live updates

IT’S day one of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Gloucestershire at Headingley.
By Chris Waters
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Dom Bess. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comDom Bess. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Dom Bess. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

10.30: Yorkshire have won the toss and elected to bat.

The hosts hand debuts to pace bowler Mark Steketee and spinner Dan Moriarty.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Malan, Masood (captain), Hill, Tattersall, Revis, Steketee, Fisher, Moriarty, Leech.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Gloucestershire: Dent, Charlsworth, Roelofsen, Hammond, Van Buuren (captain), Bracey, O. Price, T. Price, Gohar, Taylor, Akhter.

9.00: Some breaking news this morning. Dom Bess, the Yorkshire off-spinner, has joined Warwickshire on a two-week loan.

Bess goes straight into their squad for today’s County Championship match against Essex at Chelmsford.

Yorkshire say that there is scope for the deal to be extended.

Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire CCCGloucestershireHeadingley