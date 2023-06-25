10.30: Yorkshire have won the toss and elected to bat.
The hosts hand debuts to pace bowler Mark Steketee and spinner Dan Moriarty.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Malan, Masood (captain), Hill, Tattersall, Revis, Steketee, Fisher, Moriarty, Leech.
Gloucestershire: Dent, Charlsworth, Roelofsen, Hammond, Van Buuren (captain), Bracey, O. Price, T. Price, Gohar, Taylor, Akhter.
9.00: Some breaking news this morning. Dom Bess, the Yorkshire off-spinner, has joined Warwickshire on a two-week loan.
Bess goes straight into their squad for today’s County Championship match against Essex at Chelmsford.
Yorkshire say that there is scope for the deal to be extended.