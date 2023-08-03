ONE is accustomed to seeing washing hanging up in the back gardens of the houses at the Peasholm Park end of Scarborough cricket ground.

Less so, however, on the actual field of play.

But on a day when no stone was left unturned to get this match on, a makeshift washing line was erected on the square to hang out a collection of towels that were used to dry the pitch.

After a suitable airing in the strong north-westerly, the towels were ready to be used once more in an effort to soak up the rains of the previous day.

Shan Masood, the Yorkshire captain, shakes hands with the Lancashire players following the abandonment at North Marine Road. Picture by Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com

Alas, despite the hard work of John Dodds and his groundstaff, a couple of whom had even stationed themselves beneath the covers on Wednesday to try to hold back the floods, umpires Naeem Ashraf and Sue Redfern called off proceedings at 1.15pm following a fourth pitch inspection.

By then, a shower had blown across the ground in any case, dispersing some 3,500 spectators who had been waiting patiently for play in, for the most part, watery sunshine.

The problem was that water had found its way on to the pitch at the Peasholm Park end, rendering conditions unsafe for the players.

It left Scarborough counting the cost - circa £25,000 - of a third lost Roses game in the space of four years, with the County Championship fixtures of 2020 and 2021 having fallen foul of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scarborough groundstaff employ a makeshift washing line to dry towels used to soak up water on the pitch. Picture by Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, said: “They’re piling up on top of each other, these disappointments with the weather.

“Of course, there’s nothing you can do about it, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing.

“All yesterday (Wednesday), in the hotel, when I saw the amount of rain that was falling on top of what had already fallen last week, I did think that there wouldn’t be any play, but then when I saw the ground it actually looked okay.

“But the wicket, with the amount of rain that we’ve had, some of which had seeped under the covers, was wet.”

Graham Onions, the former England bowler and Lancashire one-day coach, agreed: “It’s unbelievably disappointing. It was a great crowd and a Roses match, and it was just one of those occasions where water has got under the covers and made it unplayable.

“There were a couple of areas of concern had we got on the pitch; the footholes at one end were very wet.

“The groundsman tried his best to fill it in to make it hard, like you do during a four-day game, which could potentially have made a difference, but, unfortunately, the ground wasn’t fit.”

Yorkshire have little time to dry their whites before their next match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

It is the third game in the eight-match group stage as Yorkshire look to get their first win on the board after defeat in their opening contest - also rain-affected - against Kent on Tuesday.

“Notts are a good side, but we’ve won there already this year in the Blast, so that’s a positive we can take,” said Gibson.

“They’re missing a lot of players (due to The Hundred), and we’re missing a lot of players, but our squad is good and it will be a good opportunity to get our first win.

“It’s been frustrating with the weather because we feel, with the squad that we have, that we can do well in this competition.

"We’ve now got to try and win every game - it’s as simple as that.”

Bill Mustoe, the Scarborough president, echoed Gibson’s frustration and spelled out the cost to Scarborough financially.

It came after the club lost circa £10,000 last week due to the rain-ruined Championship game against Durham.

“Losing this Roses game is a major hit financially, probably in the order of £25,000,” said Mustoe.

“There’s not a lot you can do about it; you’ve obviously still got all the wages to pay in terms of security staff, stewards, catering, and so on.

“I just feel very sorry for the spectators because it’s an iconic ground and a wonderful place to watch cricket.

“We’ve still got another Championship game here later in the season (Derbyshire visit from September 3), so we’re hopeful that if we get a decent run with the weather that Scarborough will still get a swansong this year.”

No cash refunds were available for spectators on Thursday, leading to some disquiet among those who did not wish to take advantage of the ticket exchange policy – not least those who had travelled from Lancashire.

