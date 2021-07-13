Dom Leech dislocated a joint at the side of his left knee, say Yorkshire, after this fall yesterday.

Umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong inspected the problematic Emerald Stand End of the ground, which also forced the abandonment of yesterday’s play 7.2 overs into the afternoon.

Gould, Llong and both coaches and captains were involved in lengthy early morning discussions, and play was called off just after 10am.

Yorkshire's Dom Leech suffered an injury on day three (Picture: SWpix.com)

Both counties had already qualified for the late season top group in the Championship before this final round Group Three fixture, which has seen two days abandoned completely and only 23.2 overs bowled on day three.

Lancashire were 411-2 from 119.2 overs. Keaton Jennings made 132 and Luke Wells was unbeaten on 97.

The carrying forward of points was the reason this fixture was of major importance.

Yorkshire finish this fixture with eight points to Group Three winners Lancashire’s 11.

Umpires inspect the wicket before delaying the start of day three of Yorkshire v Lancashire (Picture: Steve Riding)

Having won the reverse fixture at Emirates Old Trafford in late May, Lancashire will carry forwards 16.5 points and Yorkshire 4.5 into the top group when four more games will be played to decide the county champions and the Bob Willis Trophy finalists.

Yesterday’s third day was abandoned due to unsafe conditions, though the decision was not a direct consequence of the leg injury suffered by Yorkshire’s young fast bowler Dom Leech whilst fielding on the boundary in front of the Western Terrace.