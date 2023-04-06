All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
34 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

Yorkshire CCC v Leicestershire CCC County Championship updates

YORKSHIRE are taking on Leicestershire on day one of the County Championship match at Headingley.

By Chris Waters
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST
Shai Hope, who makes his debut for Yorkshire in the County Championship game against Leicestershire at Headingley. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images)Shai Hope, who makes his debut for Yorkshire in the County Championship game against Leicestershire at Headingley. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images)
Shai Hope, who makes his debut for Yorkshire in the County Championship game against Leicestershire at Headingley. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP via Getty Images)

11.40am: Adam Lyth is out for 21, trapped lbw by Josh Hull with the total on 35 in the 10th over. It was Hull’s fourth ball in first-class cricket, and the giant left-armer is suitably delighted.

10.40am: The Yorkshire team is: Lyth (captain), Bean, Wharton, Malan, Hope, Hill, Revis, Bess, Thompson, Milnes, Coad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicestershire line up as follows: Patel, Budinger, Hill (captain), Ackermann, Handscomb, Mulder, Ahmed, Wright, Finan, Salisbury, Hull.

10.35am: Leicestershire have won the toss on a bright and sunny morning and elected to bowl first. Jonny Tattersall has failed a fitness test on a finger injury sustained in the pre-season friendly against Leeds-Bradford MCCU, so Adam Lyth captains Yorkshire and new signing Shai Hope deputises for Tattersall behind the stumps.

YorkshireYorkshire CCCHeadingleyAdam LythLeicestershireJonny Tattersall