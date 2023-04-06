11.40am: Adam Lyth is out for 21, trapped lbw by Josh Hull with the total on 35 in the 10th over. It was Hull’s fourth ball in first-class cricket, and the giant left-armer is suitably delighted.
10.40am: The Yorkshire team is: Lyth (captain), Bean, Wharton, Malan, Hope, Hill, Revis, Bess, Thompson, Milnes, Coad.
Leicestershire line up as follows: Patel, Budinger, Hill (captain), Ackermann, Handscomb, Mulder, Ahmed, Wright, Finan, Salisbury, Hull.
10.35am: Leicestershire have won the toss on a bright and sunny morning and elected to bowl first. Jonny Tattersall has failed a fitness test on a finger injury sustained in the pre-season friendly against Leeds-Bradford MCCU, so Adam Lyth captains Yorkshire and new signing Shai Hope deputises for Tattersall behind the stumps.