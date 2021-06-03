Yorkshire CCC v Sussex, day 1 - Sussex fight back at Headingley

At tea, the visitors are 163-4 at Headingley from 64 overs, with captain Ben Brown 71 and Aaron Thomason 38.
Yorkshire managed just one wicket in the session, Jordan Thompson striking with its eighth delivery when he had the former Yorkshire batsman Travis Head caught behind for 14.
It left Sussex 68-4 in the 33rd over but they have recovered well through Brown and Thomason, who have prospered in sunnier conditions after a morning played beneath beaming floodlights.
While Thomason has been content to drop anchor, Brown has provided plenty of flourish, particularly with a flurry of offside boundaries, the diminutive right-hander strong on the cut and drive.
Brown hit 10 fours en route to reaching his half-century from 60 balls, his fifth score of 50-plus in 13 first-class innings against Yorkshire.