Yorkshire CCC v Warwickshire CCC - White Rose enjoy positive morning session at Headingley

Yorkshire take on Warwickshire at Headingley in the County Championship. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Steve Patterson took two wickets and there was one apiece for Jordan Thompson and Matty Revis.

After an initially becalmed start beneath overcast skies, Yorkshire struck twice within five balls.

First, Thompson, bowling from the Kirkstall Lane end, had Alex Davies caught low down at third slip for 19 by Harry Brook, diving slightly to his left, and then Patterson trapped Dom Sibley lbw for nine.

Sibley felt that he might have got outside the line but umpire Nick Cook disagreed, raising his finger slowly and with exaggerated theatricism.

Catching has been Yorkshire’s Achilles heel this season and the malaise continued when two chances went down in as many overs with the total on 39.

Sam Hain was put down on eight by Adam Lyth at second slip off Revis, diving to his left in front of Joe Root at first, and Rob Yates was spilled on three by Will Fraine at cover off Patterson.

When Patterson went past Yates’s outside edge later in the same over, he kicked the turf in frustration in a rare display of emotion.

But the Yorkshire captain got his man in his next over, the 18th of the innings with the total on 41, when he edged behind to wicketkeeper Harry Duke to depart for three.

Warwickshire slipped to 43-4 in the 21st over when Revis, returning for a second spell from the Kirkstall Lane end, had Hain caught by Root at first slip for eight, the former England captain taking the chance at the second attempt.