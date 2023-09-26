All Sections
IT’S day one of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire at Headingley.
By Chris Waters
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

11.10: Lunch will be taken at midday with a planned start time of 12.40pm.

Conditions have improved and the sun is starting to peek through.

10.10: There will be an inspection at 11am.

10.00: A delayed start looks likely at Headingley following a heavy shower. The rain has stopped now and the groundstaff are busy mopping up.

Yorkshire are seeking the win that would lift them off the bottom of the table, while Worcestershire need two points to confirm promotion in this final round of matches.

