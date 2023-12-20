Yorkshire CCC's Adil Rashid tops T20 international 'chart' after passing 100-wicket barrier
The England leg-break bowler, who became the first Englishman to reach 100 wickets in the format during the ongoing series in the West Indies, moves up two spots to leapfrog fellow spinners Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.
The 35-year-old has taken seven wickets in the first four games in the Caribbean, taking his career tally to 105. Sam Curran, in 13th, is the next highest England bowler on the list.
England captain Jos Buttler remains eighth in the batting list.
In ODI cricket, England’s dire World Cup campaign leaves them with just one top 10 player across the batting, bowling and all-round rankings.
Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan, dropped despite topping the deposed champions’ run-scoring charts in India, lies ninth.
Joe Root retains second place among Test batters, sitting behind New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith.