YORKSHIRE’S Adil Rashid will end 2023 as the world’s No 1 T20 bowler after climbing to the top of the International Cricket Council rankings for the first time.

TOP MARKS: Yorkshire and England's Adil Rashid, pictured celebrating the wicket of West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer during last week's first T20 international at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

The England leg-break bowler, who became the first Englishman to reach 100 wickets in the format during the ongoing series in the West Indies, moves up two spots to leapfrog fellow spinners Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

The 35-year-old has taken seven wickets in the first four games in the Caribbean, taking his career tally to 105. Sam Curran, in 13th, is the next highest England bowler on the list.

England captain Jos Buttler remains eighth in the batting list.

In ODI cricket, England’s dire World Cup campaign leaves them with just one top 10 player across the batting, bowling and all-round rankings.

Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan, dropped despite topping the deposed champions’ run-scoring charts in India, lies ninth.