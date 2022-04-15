The Yorkshire director of cricket believes that there is no one better but respects Root’s decision to step aside.

Speaking in Bristol yesterday, where his side are in County Championship action against Gloucestershire, Gough said: “Whether Joe’s personally had chance to spend some time at home and think, ‘Look, I’ve had a good run’... I don’t know,” said Gough.

“But 27 Test victories as captain is pretty impressive, and he’s probably thought that now’s the right time to step away.

“I was surprised when I was over at breakfast this morning and it popped up on the screen. I think he’s done a good job, I really do, and he was the perfect man for the job.”

Calls for Root to stand aside intensified after England’s winter defeats in Australia and the West Indies.England have won just one of their last 17 Test matches and lost five successive series under Root.

“The problem is that one win in 17 (statistic) is the one that goes against him,” said Gough. “Twenty-seven Test victories, though (on the other side of the coin).

“When you think about it, would you say he’s always had the best players available to him in those last 17 Test matches? I would say not.

DARREN GOUGH: Yorkshire director of cricket, right, stood with YCCC coach Ottis Gibson, left, was surprised by Joe Root standing down as England's Test captain. Picture: Getty Images.

“Yes, there’s been strange selections where you’re leaving out two of the greatest bowlers at the same time (James Anderson and Stuart Broad); you could question the selection policy around it.

“But I think Joe - and I’ve been in that dressing room environment in New Zealand - is hugely respected by every single player and every member of the coaching staff. He is very respected.”

Gough described Ben Stokes as “the natural choice to take over” from Root, saying that “you go with the best player, don’t you.”

He added that Stokes is “the only one who is secure of a place, so there’s nowhere else to go”, with the Durham man favourite to take charge.

BEN STOKES: Should replace Joe Root, believes Darren Gough. Picture: Getty Images.

Now Gough is looking forward to welcoming Root back to Yorkshire at the earliest opportunity, with five Championship games between now and the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on June 2.

“Hopefully soon,” Gough said of Root’s county return. “I’d like him here, obviously. Whatever we get Joe Root for is a bonus. He loves playing for Yorkshire.

“We’ve kept in touch all winter, and I can’t wait to get him back, whether it’s for one game, two games, three games, whatever.

“He loves it, loves playing for Yorkshire. He’s been on messages and wished everybody luck before this game (against Gloucestershire).

“That’s the sort of character he is. He loves playing for Yorkshire and England. I can’t wait to have him here.”

Commenting on Root’s qualities as Test captain, Gough said: “He led from the front.

“If you take Joe Root out of that England side with the hundreds he’s got (in recent years)... go down England’s last 20 hundreds, and it’s Root, Root, Root, Root, Root. He’s got about 17 of them.

“That’s how important he is to the team. He led from the front.

“But he’s a strong personality. Everybody thinks he’s this relaxed, fun-loving guy, which he is, but he has a strong personality and he was a strong leader.

“When I was in that dressing room, I was impressed by his leadership skills and his vision; unfortunately, that vision has been interrupted by a lot of the injuries they’ve had and the changes in personnel, too.

“In those last 17 Tests, I think he’s been quite unlucky with selection and injuries. You put Wood and Archer in that line-up with Broad and Anderson, and it would have been very impressive.”

Gough concluded: “As I say, it surprised me (Root stepping down), but he’s had a lot of criticism and I think what probably hurt him is that it came from a lot of guys who played the game and captained England as well, some of his closest mates.