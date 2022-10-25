The pair will be joined by opening batter Jason Roy, one of a number of players recalled to the 50-over squad along with Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone.

Luke Wood, uncapped in the 50-over format, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s World Cup squad, including Rashid and Malan.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook, meanwhile, is omitted, as well as Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood, as they are set to arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 18, the day after the first ODI, to start preparations for the Test trip to Pakistan.

STICKING AROUND: Yorkshire's Dawid Malan will - along with county colleague Adil Rashid - remain in Australia after the T20 World Cup after being picked for England's ODI squad to face Australia. Picture: PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy was dropped ahead of the World Cup and downgraded from a central contract to an incremental deal after an elongated run of poor form for England and the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer.

The 32-year-old revealed last week he was “gutted” and “motivated to say the least” about his axing but a batter so crucial to England’s 2019 50-over World Cup triumph maintains his place in the ODI squad.

With limited-overs captain Jos Buttler batting down the order in ODIs and Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow injured, it seems probable Roy will open alongside Phil Salt in the three-match series against Australia.

Alex Hales is another of the World Cup squad to miss out, having recently come back to England’s ranks after a three-and-a-half-year absence, while Tymal Mills is exclusively a T20 player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

YOU'RE IN: Yorkshire's Adil Rashid has been named in the England ODI squad to face Australia next month . Picture: PA

Both Billings and Vince most recently featured in an ODI in July last year while neither has played a white-ball game for England since a deciding T20 against the West Indies at Barbados in January.

But the absences of several first-choice players hands those on the fringes a chance, with Chris Jordan part of the 15-strong squad while Stone is in line for his first ODI appearance since October 2018.

The fast bowler has had a succession of injury problems in recent years but was back in an England shirt during the T20 series in Pakistan last month and has a chance to build on that in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Wood made his international debut in Pakistan in September and is one of England’s travelling reserves at the World Cup, with Liam Dawson another. The pair will remain in Australia for the ODIs.

The series starts at Adelaide just four days after the scheduled World Cup final on November 13. The second ODI takes place at Sydney on November 19 and the series concludes in Melbourne on November 22.

England men’s ODI squad: J Buttler (captain), M Ali, S Billings, S Curran, L Dawson, C Jordan, D Malan, A Rashid, J Roy, P Salt, O Stone, J Vince, D Willey, C Woakes, L Wood.

MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament hosts started the game bruised by a crushing defeat against New Zealand in their first Super 12 match, needing a healthy win to repair both their pride and their net run-rate.

They were making heavy weather of the chase until Stoinis unleashed his display of ball-striking brilliance, crashing 59 not out in 18 game-changing deliveries.