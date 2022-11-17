YORKSHIRE’S Dawid Malan admitted to shedding a few tears after being informed England were unwilling to risk him for the T20 World Cup final, branding it “one of the toughest days” of his career.

Malan is a mainstay in England’s T20 line-up and is their highest-ranked batter in the format, but he injured his left groin while fielding in the side’s last Super 12s group match against Sri Lanka.

He missed the 10-wicket semi-final thrashing of India but passed all fitness tests the day before the marquee match against Pakistan, only for England to err on the side of caution and select Phil Salt.

Malan accepts the reasoning behind the decision made by Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. The 35-year-old and Mark Wood, also sidelined by injury, were able to console each other ahead of a match England won to become the first men’s side to hold both T20 and ODI World Cups simultaneously.

CUTTING IT: England's Dawid Malan plays through the covers during his innings of 134 in yesterday's one-day international against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, the hosts winning by six wickets. Picture: Brenton Edwards/AFP

“We all have tough times in our careers,” he said. “Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I’ve ever had as a cricketer. That’s what sport’s like – it’s cruel sometimes.

“Understandably the decision was taken not to risk Woody and me, even though we’d done what was needed. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you’re going to be a part of.

“If you’re just not fit and not able to do what’s required, it’s probably easier to take than to pass a fitness test and still be in a situation where you’re still at risk and you could still let the team down by pulling up the next day in the second over of the game chasing a ball.

“Mark and myself had a two-minute chat. We both were gutted and then said ‘it’s not about us anymore it’s about what the team needed’. It’s in the past. We’ve won the World Cup, that’s all that matters.”

TAKE THAT: England's Dawid Malan celebrates his century during the one day cricket international against Australia in Adelaide. Picture: Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP

Malan was diagnosed with a grade two tear but less than a fortnight on from suffering the injury, the left-hander was back in action in the first of three ODIs against Australia in Adelaide.

The hosts won by six wickets with relative ease as England were thoroughly outclassed.

While Australia overhauled England’s 287-9 with 3.1 overs to spare, thanks to fifties from David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith, Malan gave the tourists some cheer with a fine 134 off 128 balls.

He excellently led the recovery from 66-4 and 118-5 to put some competitive spin on this series opener.

WINNING KNOCK: Australia's Steve Smith drives through the offside watched by England's Jos Buttler during the first one-day international in Adelaide. Picture: BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Malan is hoping to push his case for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India and the T20 equivalent in 2024, where England will be making the defence of both trophies.

“To be fit and perform like I did, it’s extremely satisfying after the disappointment of last week – disappointment but also the massive excitement and elation of winning that World Cup,” Malan said.

“There’s so much cricket coming up and I’ve got so much to play for still in my career. I still want to push myself into this squad and still want to be at the next T20 World Cup as well.”

While Malan has repeatedly stated in the past he is best suited to the 50-over format, this was just his 10th ODI. But Eoin Morgan’s retirement and that of Ben Stokes in ODIs – even if England hope he might be persuaded to play at the World Cup – has created a couple of vacancies, with Malan determined to seize one of them.

“All I can do is score runs,” Malan added. “This 50-over team that England have had has been so successful for so many years and the guys in their positions have been so successful.

“Anyone waiting in the wings needs to try and take their opportunities when they can.”

In Adelaide Malan was dismissive of anything on his pads or short and wide, taking advantage of the shorter square boundaries, although he was technically dropped on 33 and 42 as Ashton Agar and Alex Carey failed to hang on to difficult chances.

Former Yorkshire team-mate David Willey proved a capable foil with Malan in a hurry, his 34 not out helping England add 72 runs in the last 10 overs.

England’s total seemed reasonable at halfway but Australia raced to 50 after eight overs, with Jos Buttler shuffling his their bowling options to no avail.

Boundaries flowed freely and it was only when both Australia openers had passed fifty that England make a breakthrough in the 20th over as Head pulled Chris Jordan straight to Phil Salt in the deep.

Warner hooked to deep mid-wicket off Willey, who in his next over had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind by Buttler diving to his right to take a brilliant one-handed grab.

With Smith, punchy through the covers and characteristically strong off his pads, there was little sense of late drama even if England dried up the run-rate. Malan’s leg-spin was given an airing but Smith crashed the part-timer down the ground for four then over deep midwicket for six to get Australia over the line.