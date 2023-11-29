YORKSHIRE’S Harry Brook admits he has enjoyed an “amazing” year – one that included his Ashes debut and lifting the World T20 crown with England.

The 24-year-old was speaking after being awarded the Bob Willis Trophy – handed out to England’s player of the year, male or female – at the annual Cricket Writers’ Club awards.

The batter’s latest accolade came just two years after winning the CWC’s Young Cricketer of the Year award – another sign of his startling rise since then.

In the last 12 months, Keighley-born Brook has helped England win the World T20 title, as well as build on his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval in September 2022 to make himself a regular in the five-day set-up.

WINNER: England and Yorkshire's Harry Brook pulls to the legside in the third Test of the Ashes against Australia at Headingley earlier this year. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Brook announced his arrival on the Test scene more on the winter tours to Pakistan and New Zealand, where compiled 809 runs in just nine innings.

In all, he has scored four hundreds in 12 matches, including a top score of 186 against New Zealand in Wellington in February before going on to hit 363 runs at an average of 40.33 in the Ashes against Australia.

“To have won a World Cup, to have played in an Ashes series and to have experienced some of the things I have this year is a dream come true,” said Brook.

"I think the T20 World Cup just tops it to be honest. Coming out on top there was the one. Obviously the Ashes was amazing, but with that rain in Manchester we didn’t manage to seal that victory.

"It was still an amazing experience and a dream come true to have done what I have over the last 12 months.

“It has been the most enjoyable time of my life so far to be honest. The way we’ve gone out there and tried to play our cricket has been really fun."

Former Yorkshire opener Alex Lees was named the County Championship Player of the Year after a prolific campaign which saw the Durham batter score more than 1,300 runs, including five centuries, at an average of over 70.

Nat Sciver-Brunt won the CWC’s women’s award for a second successive year for her influential role in helping England fight back against Australia in a drawn Ashes series.

The 31-year-old all-rounder overcame a knee injury to finish the series in magnificent form, with two hundreds in three days instrumental in the tourists being held to an 8-8 stalemate.