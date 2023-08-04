TRENT BRIDGE has been home to many fine players and no greater exponent of the wicketkeeping art than Chris Read.

Learning from the best: Yorkshire wicketkeeper and batsman Harry Duke. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It seems appropriate, therefore, as Yorkshire return to the Nottingham ground on Saturday for a match in the One-Day Cup, to hear from Harry Duke, the talented young Yorkshireman who has been working with Read on his wicketkeeping skills.

The relationship has been ongoing for some time: last winter, the pair worked together roughly once a fortnight and, during the summer, they catch up perhaps once a month.

Steve Patterson, the former Yorkshire captain, made the introduction after Duke had a spell out of the first XI and, in addition to the work that he does with the Yorkshire coaches, Duke, 21, is grateful to be able to tap into the brains of one of the best.

Chris Read, right, pictured at the toss with Gary Ballance before Yorkshire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Scarborough in 2016, has been helping Harry Duke with his wicketkeeping skills. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I’ve been working really hard on my keeping with Chris Read,” said Duke, who is back in the first team for the 50-over tournament in which he is also a key figure with the bat. “I’ve got a really good working relationship with him now and just bounce a few ideas off him and stuff like that. He also helps in terms of my batting.

“It’s been good; I feel like I’ve definitely got better and hopefully I’ll get a few more opportunities before the end of the season to show what I can do.”

Read, who turns 45 on Thursday, played 52 games for England in all formats and, in bygone days, might have played a lot more. His glovework was like silk - a blue moon was more frequent than a dropped catch by Read.

“He generally comes up to Headingley to work with me, or I go down to see him, and it’s great for me to tap into his knowledge,” said Duke. “Wicketkeeping is such an individual skill, so it’s just about trying to get the best out of what I’ve got.

“He’s simplified my keeping. The best players in the world do the basics really well, and I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”

Duke, who made his Yorkshire debut two years ago, is a fine young cricketer who could play for the club as a specialist batsman if necessary. The coaches like him, his attitude and his character; he cuts an impressive figure on-and-off the field.

“He’s a player I like a lot,” said head coach Ottis Gibson. “I like his work ethic; he works really hard at his game and he’s very enthusiastic.

“‘Dukey’ wants the big moments in games and on the field he’s always chipper and getting the guys moving around. He brings a lot of energy.”

Duke will be hoping to help Yorkshire to victory on Read’s old stomping ground - weather permitting.

Yorkshire lost their first 50-over game to Kent on DLS and their second against Lancashire was washed out.

“Every game you play in this competition you see it as a knockout game,” said Duke. “Going there on Saturday, hopefully we can put in a good performance.

“Notts have got a good side, a good squad, but so have we. We’ve got a good side who can compete with anyone on our day, and if we put a good performance in, there’s no reason why we can’t turn them over.”

Duke chipped in with 31 and three catches in the Kent match and is relishing being back in the first team.

“It felt really nice to be back out there playing in front of a crowd again,” he said. “I’ve been in the second team a lot this year, but I just want to go out there and enjoy this tournament and hopefully put in some decent performances for the lads and the club.