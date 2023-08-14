YORKSHIRE have four games left in their quest to reach the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup.

The county are at the midway point of their group campaign after one win, one defeat and two washouts.

Yorkshire are fifth in the table going into Tuesday’s fixture against Surrey at York, four points behind leaders Leicestershire with a match in hand.

After another game at York on Thursday, against second-placed Hampshire, Yorkshire face Leicestershire at Grace Road on Sunday before ending their group campaign against Middlesex at Radlett on Tuesday week.

Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

To advance to the knockout stages and preserve their hopes of winning their first one-day trophy for 21 years, Yorkshire need to finish in the top three.

The two group winners go straight into the semi-finals and receive a home tie, with the two second-placed sides taking on the two third-placed teams at home in the quarter-final play-offs.

There is still everything to play for as Yorkshire head to York’s Clifton Park venue for this week’s double-header, boosted by Sunday’s five-wicket win against Essex at Chelmsford.