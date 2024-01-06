John Potter, 77, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club scorer since 1988, is the longest-serving scorer in first class cricket. John, from Beverley, has also been England’s scorer at Test matches at Headingley for 30 years.

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

I remember being told that the winter in 1947 was really bad and that from January until March of that year, snow fell somewhere in the UK for 55 straight days. The winter of 1962-3 saw a big freeze, but the school bus somehow managed to get though to my secondary school in Cottingham near Hull.

I always remember being well fed at my infants’ school in Little Weighton near Beverley because one the servers was my mother and the other was my gran.When I was very young, we’d have a holiday in a caravan in Withernsea. My father was farm labourer, so we didn’t have much money, but we managed a week at the coast and after Withernsea we went to Bridlington.

John Potter has been scorer at Yorkshire CCC since 1998

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire?

The East Riding which is much more attractive than the West Riding. We have less industry here. I’m very fond of the Yorkshire Wolds. Interestingly, until I got into my twenties, I wouldn’t venture far from this area. I particularly like the Westwood area of Beverley near the racecourse.

What is your favourite walk ?

During Lockdown, I discovered many parts of Beverley which I didn’t know existed. I used to think “I’ve never been down here.” The routine during Covid was to go out for an hour’s walk to fill in the day, and you’d end up on the old Beverley to York railway line.

Darren Lehmann

What is your favourite view?

That’s probably in Beverley. The view approaching the town when you can see the Minster and other churches is lovely, especially on a summer’s day.

What is your idea of a perfect day out or weekend away in Yorkshire?

Most of my weekends for a long time have been taken up watching and supporting Hull FC playing rugby league at what was then the Boulevard or watching Yorkshire. I was also a keen supporter of Hull City Football Club who played at Boothferry Park and on the way home, we’d go to the ‘Gainsbora’ fish restaurant. So today, my perfect weekend would be watching Yorkshire at cricket and seeing my rugby team win.

Which Yorkshire sportsman or woman would like to take out for lunch?

That’s not difficult. I call him Gentleman John. Johnny Whiteley, a former Hull FC rugby league star in the 1950s and 1960s. He played more than 400 games for Hull, and I first saw him play in the late 50s alongside players like Mick Scott, Tommy Harris and the Drake twins. Johnny died in February 1992, and I shed a few tears. He was a big hero of mine.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star would you like to take out for dinner?

Several famous actors are from the Hull area, such as Tom Courtenay, Ian Carmichael and Brian Rix too and his sister Sheila Mercier who played Annie Sugden in Emmerdale for over 20 years. I’m going to choose Brian Rix. I remember many moons ago his Whitehall farces on the television when the picture was in black and white.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Shall we say that Yorkshire people speak our minds. I do not think we are as tightfisted as some people make out. We are very friendly. Of course, the county is identified with cricket but looking back my favourite Yorkshire cricketer was Australian, Darren Lehmann(1997-2006).On form, he could set the world alight.

How has Yorkshire influenced your career?

Very much so. Ted Lester, the old Yorkshire scorer and player and my predecessor, was a big help. I enjoy what I do, and scoring is a big pleasure. Everyone has been exceptionally pleasant to me, and fellow scorers and umpires have never been any bother at all. What I get from Yorkshire CCC has paid the bills for a long while. The job has changed a lot. The introduction of computers made things difficult at the start because there weren’t as good as they are now. But I still write everything down on paper as well. I couldn’t just score on a computer.

Who is the Yorkshire person you admire the most?

Again, it would be Johnny Whiteley who was born in Hessle Road near the Hull fish docks. I don’t think you could meet a much better character.

What is your favourite restaurant?

It’s Buon Apps in Otley overlooking the river Wharfe. The food, service, the view and the ambience are just right.

What is your favourite food shop?

We tend to vary it and go where the price is best, but there’s a very good one at Hutton Cranswick near Driffield. It’s called the Farm Shop. There’s a café too and you can also take food away.

How do you think Yorkshire has changed since you’ve known it-for the better or the worse?

What’s changed for the worse is there’s so much traffic and road works don’t last for two weeks but for two years. I don’t remember when I last went into Leeds when there weren’t any road works. Take Beverley: it has changed a lot. What were green fields are now housing estates and the shops have changed, lots of independents, but there seem to be more empty ones too. We have lots of restaurants, so you aren’t short of anywhere to eat, but pubs are closing, and the cinema has gone. Communications are a lot better. The Humber Bridge has made a big difference, and these days you can just pick up your mobile and apologise for being late.

If you could own part of Yorkshire for the day what and where would that be?

Beverley Westwood. It’s open land and it’s great for a stroll. It’s so peaceful but you might have the odd problem with a cow or two. It’s so picturesque.

If a stranger came to Yorkshire and you had time to take that person to one place only, where would that be?