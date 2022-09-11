Yorkshire club cricket: Long absence from Bradford top-flight finally over as Pudsey Congs beat champions Jer Lane

Congs had a difficult task on paper as they faced Division One champions Jer Lane at the Britannia Ground, even though they had already beaten them in the league as recently as last month.

But Congs made light of positions in the table, sending in Jer and dismissing them for just 96, with spinner Ryan Heptinstall outstanding, taking 5-8, and Jamie Allen bagging 4-33.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only three players reached double figures, with Deron Greaves easily doing best with 36 as the last five wickets fell for just 15 runs.

NOT OUT: Callum Oliver scored an unbeaten 60 for Pudsey Congs to earn victory over champions Jer Lane and clinch promotion back to the Bradford Premier League.

Congs lost Sabir Mahmood early but fellow opener Callum Oliver took them to victory with 60 not out, including seven fours and a six, with captain Richard Jubb (20no) accompanying him at the other end.

That victory ended Carlton’s hopes, despite the Wakefield side defeating Morley by 79 runs in a maximum-points win.

Farrukh Alam was a key player for Carlton, scoring 51 and taking 4-48, and was supported by Kershaski Jno Lewis (59) and Daniel White (52).

Going down from Division One are Wrenthorpe, who at least went out on a high by beating Undercliffe, and Keighley, who never recovered from their recent disciplinary woes and were defeated by Birstall. Sandal and Yeadon will replace them.

MAIN MAN: Pudsey Congs' spinner Ryan Heptinstall took 5-8 to set up a promotion-clinching win over Division One champions Jer Lane. Picture: Steve Riding.

Game of the day was at Westercroft Lane in Division Two, where hosts Northowram Fields made 506-6, both Harry Hauenstein (146) and the experienced Richard Gould (163) making ‘daddy’ hundreds to go with half-centuries by Kyle Welsh (69) and George Bickle (50).

Australian Hauenstein hit 12 sixes and seven fours and Gould 15 sixes and 11 fours, and they added 238 for the third wicket.

Wakefield St Michaels have already been relegated but made a spirited 309-8 in reply, opener Myles Wood top-scoring with 95.

The aggregate of 815 runs was a record for a match since the Bradford Premier League was formed in 2016, and Northowram Fields’ 506-6 was also a league record.

In the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, Aston Hall and Hallam have both been promoted from the Championship.

The two clubs met at Crimicar Lane and Aston Hall were dismissed for 132 having opted to bat. Edward Burch took 6-40 before Hallam went on to win by five wickets.

With Acomb being relegated from Yorkshire Premier League North, Stamford Bridge and Malton & Od Malton have been promoted from the Championship.

Champions Stamford Bridge, relegated just a year ago, finished their programme with a ten-wicket victory over Whitkirk, who were skittled for 58, Dominic Rhodes taking 5-30.

Malton & Old Malton won by six wickets at Pickering Town, who had little answer to the runner-up’s top three of Michael Linsley (23), Shaun Harland (34) and Nick Thomas (46no), with Harrison Wood (26no) also finishing the job off.

Innings of the day in the Huddersfield League came from Kaleel Ahmed.

He dominated Denby’s 377-7 at home to Emley Clarence in the Jedi Sports Championship, scoring 256 not out from just 139 deliveries, striking 24 fours and an incredible 21 sixes.

Ahmed featured in four partnerships of over 50 - 65 for the second wicket with Rizwan Malik (27), 67 for the third with Eddie Gumpert, whose contribution was a mere four, 115 for the fourth with Faisal Javed (40) and 70 unbroken for the eighth with captain Tom Sanders (22no).

Emley replied with 236, so Denby are promoted with champions Mirfield Parish Cavaliers, who won by seven wickets at Elland.

In the Airedale & Wharfedale League, Ilkley and Beckwithshaw have been demoted from Division One.

Ilkley, who made 216-8, were the latest side to feel the flashing blades of New Rover’s batters.

The latter won by seven wickets in the 44th over, guided home by keeper Rohan Ratnalingam (67no) and Chris Bogdanos (56no).

Beckwithshaw,, who were 11-3 after being sent in by visitors North Leeds, were rescued by Joe Holderness (44) and Olly Hotchkiss (80).

They added 126 for the fourth wicket but were the only two to keep the scorers busy before tea in a score of 145, and North Leeds, in trouble themselves a few weeks ago, won by four wickets, thanks to Harry Kellaway (68no).

Taking the place of Ilkley and Beckwithshaw are Pool and Tong Park Esholt.

Charlie Bell, who top-scored with 43 and then took 8-36, was player of the match for champions Pool in their 37-run victory over Calverley, while captain Dave Hester took the same accolade for Tong Park Esholt, who were Division Two runners-up by just two points.

He scored 80 of their 209-3, having earlier taken 4-68 as Olicanian were restricted to 205-8.