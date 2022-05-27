That was before the beer had kicked in; before the match had even started, in fact.

The welcome was not quite so hostile on the field, with honours even between the Roses rivals.

After Lancashire scored 183-7 after choosing to bat, Yorkshire finished on 183-5, Harry Brook falling to the last ball of the match when Richard Gleeson trapped him lbw.

Vikings batsman Harry Brook hits out for a six during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Lancashire Lightning and Yorkshire Vikings at Emirates Old Trafford. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Brook top-scored with 72 from 48 balls with three fours and three sixes, his 10th score of 50-plus in 11 innings this season, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 67 from 50 balls with seven fours and a six, the pair sharing a Yorkshire record T20 fourth-wicket partnership of 115 from 76 balls.

A tie was cruel luck on both men, especially Brook, who needed to score one run off the final delivery to record what would have been Yorkshire’s first T20 victory at Old Trafford since 2014.

On a night when Azeem Rafiq was present at the ground, part of the Yorkshire team that won here in 2014 and a guest of Lancashire, the visitors were unchanged after their opening night win against Worcestershire.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 14,000, with capacity reduced following the demolition of the Red Rose Suite square of the wicket, Haris Rauf began proceedings with a wide.

Keaton Jennings, who struck a career-best double hundred when the sides met in the County Championship at Headingley earlier this month, found the first boundary from Rauf’s fourth ball, scooping the Pakistani from outside the off stump down to deep backward-square.

It set the tone for plenty of runs on an excellent pitch, one that provided an interesting contest between bat and ball.

In generally cloudy and breezy conditions, with just the odd splash of sunshine managing to peek through, Phil Salt took the Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan for three fours in four balls and then hoisted seamer Matthew Revis for a six over backward square-leg.

Lancashire were 58-1 at the end of the six-over powerplay, Jennings the man dismissed when he miscued Revis to Adam Lyth at mid-on after an opening stand of 44 with Phil Salt.

Brook has repeatedly shown his skill with the bat this season, but his fielding and catching should not be underestimated. Brook had a hand in the next two Lancashire wickets, catching Steven Croft off Adil Rashid as he ran in from long-off and then expertly judging a towering opportunity at long-on when Liam Livingstone got the height off Jordan Thompson but not quite the distance.

It left the hosts 118-3 in the 14th over, Salt by then having gone to a 33-ball half-century with five fours and two sixes, the other maximum slog-swept off Rashid.

Shadab once more went wicketless after a barren debut against Worcestershire but kept things tight overall, while Rashid grew impressively into his work, returning 1-26 from four overs.

It took a smart piece of fielding from Thompson to send back Salt, the all-rounder sprinting around to the mid-wicket area to arrow in a return after Tim David called his partner for a risky second.

Salt top-scored with 59 from 41 while David, a 26-year-old Singaporean-Australian making his debut, injected impetus with 35 from 18, including three meaty leg-side sixes off Thompson.

After Dane Vilas steered Rauf to Shadab at backward-point, as if providing catching practice, David was smartly caught at short-third man by Dawid Malan off Thompson, Lancashire losing their seventh wicket in the final over when Rauf bowled Danny Lamb heaving across the line.

Malan fell in the second over of Yorkshire’s reply, edging a pull behind off Luke Wood, and Yorkshire slipped to 42-2 in the fifth when Lyth was bowled trying to welly Wood through the offside.

Lyth made to kick down the stumps in frustration but stopped himself in the nick of time, preventing a hat-trick of poor decisions in an eye-blink.

Joe Root pulled Matt Parkinson to deep backward-square, the leg-spinner striking with his third delivery, but Brook and Kohler-Cadmore steadied the ship and looked to be steering Yorkshire home.

Kohler-Cadmore – dropped on 14 by Livingstone at square-leg off Wood, the ball before Lyth was out – won the race to fifty, made from 38 balls with four fours and reached with a six over mid-wicket off Tom Hartley, the left-arm spinner.

Brook got there from 34 balls with his third four to go with two sixes, a scoop over fine-leg off Gleeson, having hoisted Hartley over the boundary at mid-wicket and crunched Lamb beyond the straight rope.

A third six followed when Brook pulled Wood, which left Yorkshire wanting 22 from the last two overs, Brook then dropped on 64 by a diving Vilas at deep mid-on off Lamb.

Kohler-Cadmore was run out from the final ball of the penultimate over, coming back for a second to David at long-on, which left Yorkshire needing 13 off the last over.