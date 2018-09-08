Yorkshire growing in confidence ahead of crunch four-day Roses clash at Headingley

ANDREW GALE is hoping Yorkshire’s players have gained some much-needed confidence after earning a draw in the County Championship against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The visitors chose to bat on until being bowled out in the early afternoon for 498, a lead of 50 over Notts, who replied with 93-1 in their second innings.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yorkshire’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore made 106, registering a maiden first-class hundred for Yorkshire, while Tim Bresnan scored 80 as the White Rose celebrated reaching maximum batting points for the first time this season. Matthew Waite also chipped in with a career-best 42.

Nottinghamshire’s Samit Patel made the most of a lengthy spell with the ball, picking up figures of 6-114 from 47 overs.

The result means Yorkshire remain in the bottom two with three games to play, the next of which sees Roses rivals Lancashire come to Headingley on Monday.

First-team coach Gale was pleased with the efforts of his players over the course of four tough days in the East Midlands.

“We’ve been heading in the right direction over the course of the season with regard to our batting and its good to see the lads finally getting their rewards.

“It wasn’t a great pitch for bowling on but it was very good for batting on.

“You’ve still got to get the runs and hopefully, going forward, that will give a few individuals a lot of confidence.”