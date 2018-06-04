Yorkshire Leagues (Sunday): Woodhouse Grange cut it fine but have enough to overhaul Sheffield Collegiate

Have your say

Jamie Carrington (73) and Henry Eldred (48) put on 134 as Sheffield Collegiate recovered from 22-3 to 195-7 at Woodhouse Grange in the ECB National Club Championship.

Captain James Finch (52) kept Grange in the hunt and Sam Tennant hit 21 not out to clinch the win with four balls left.

Charlie Elliot’s 8-over spell of 5-2 saw Stamford Bridge skittled out for 92 by York with only Martyn Woodliffe (26) and last man in Des Healey (15) putting up much resistance. Chris Booth (44 not out) saw York through.

Mark Wilkie (77) saw Sessay set for a big score at 174-3 but then Warren Graca took 4-25 and they were restricted to 195-6.

That looked to be enough when Doncaster Town slipped to 116-6 but Luke Townsend (67no) and Joe Gallagher (29) put on 76 as Town clinched victory.

A century from Philip Tunnicliffe put Clayton West on course to knock out Sykes Cup holders Scholes.

Tunnicliffe crashed 103 in 53 balls, including eight sixes, and with Tom Barber weighing in with 63, the Championship side set a 288-6 target.

James Noble (44) and Yaasar Imtiaz (59) gave Scholes a solid platform and they looked favourites while Tom Brooks (86) was going strong but after he was dismissed they ended on 281-7

There was more giant-killing at Almondbury Wes with William Binns (58) and Alex Taylor (79) helping their side overhaul Mirfield PC’s 204-9.

A stunning 7.3-over spell of 9-23 by Waqas Maqsood saw Rastrick crash out for 44 and leave Delph & Dobcross an easy route into the next round.

Tony Treadaway (122) and Saqib Matlub (45) put on 106 as Armitage Bridge scored 254-5, but Barkisland responded through James Summerscales (60) and Luke Bridges (77no) to win by six wickets.

Four wickets each for Michael Padgett and David Winn dismissed Thongsbridge for 248 in reply to Moorlands 300-6.

Iqbal Khan hit an unbeaten century in Cawthorne’s 224-6 but they lost by six wickets to Honley.

Max Joice (62) steered Hoylandswaine through after Skelmanthorpe were dismissed for 112, while Elland were skittled out for 57 to hand Shepley easy passage.