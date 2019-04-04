Yorkshire leave Martyn Moxon excited by what they could achieve this season

MARTYN MOXON has spoken of Yorkshire’s vast potential going into the County Championship season that starts today.

The county’s director of cricket believes that the sky is the limit for a young and developing group of players.

Yorkshire start their campaign against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge looking to build on successive fourth-placed finishes.

They have England Test captain Joe Root available for this game and also for next week’s match against Hampshire at Southampton as they seek to get off to a winning start.

“I think we’ve got a good side and the potential is huge,” said Moxon.

“I’m very excited about what we could achieve.

“We’ve got a very strong group of seamers, in particular, and you need that if you’re going to challenge not only in the Championship, but also on all three fronts.

“You need that big group of seamers with the ability to play first-team cricket, and we’re really happy with the position in which we find ourselves in relation to that aspect of our squad.

“There are still areas that we need to be better at, and questions that need to be answered, we’re fully aware of that.

“But we also know that if the lads perform to their potential, then we’ve got the ingredients of a very good side.”

Notts have England pace bowler Stuart Broad available, while they have recruited a number of talented players in recent times in the form of Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater and Zak Chappell.

As such, Notts are fancied by many to challenge for the title with Yorkshire perhaps less fancied, but still tipped as possible dark horse contenders.

“The most important thing from our point of view is that we’ve got a number of positions up for grabs and real competition for places going forward,” said Moxon.

“That’s a very healthy situation to find ourselves in.

“What we want now is for the players to really seize their opportunities and to try to take us forward as a club.

“The lads are extremely hungry for success and will be giving it their all these next few months.”

Yorkshire are without all-rounder Tim Bresnan, who has a back injury, but is close to full fitness.

Yorkshire (from): Ballance, Brook, Coad, Kohler-Cadmore, Leaning, Lyth, Olivier, Patterson (captain), Pillans, Poysden, Root, Tattersall, Waite.