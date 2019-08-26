Yorkshire plans already started to bid for 2027 Ashes

MARK ARTHUR quipped that all Yorkshire need to do to secure an Ashes Test in 2027 is to show a highlights reel of this year’s game.

Arthur expects bidding for that series to start within the next two years as Yorkshire look to secure one of the five fixtures.

He added that Yorkshire - who already have an Ashes Test in 2023 - are pressing ahead with ground improvements including the installation of new padded white seats, a refurbished Long Room and expanded dressing rooms to accommodate international set-ups.

“Bidding for the 2027 Ashes should be within the next couple of years, so all we will do is run the highlights of this Test,” he joked.

“Seriously, we’re happy with the strides Emerald Headingley has taken but there’s still things we want to do to improve the ground, so that when we come round to bidding for the Ashes in 2027 we are one of the nailed-on certainties.

“The white padded seats have been well received in the new Emerald Stand and, ultimately, we want those seats all around the ground.

“We’re looking to upgrade the Long Room in the winter and to expand the dressing rooms in time for next season.”